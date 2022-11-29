Steelers Colts Football

Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Matthew Wright (4) reacts with Pressley Harvin III (6) after Wright kicked a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 Monday night, as reported by the Associated Press. 

Steelers' kicker Matthew Wright was 3 for 3 on field-goal attempts and also added an extra point. It was Wright's third game with the Steelers after being signed off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. Wright, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, is filling in for the injured Chris Boswell.

Steelers 24, Colts 17 -- Box score via ESPN.com

Wright kicked field goals of 45, 52 and 25 yards. Here's video of Wright's 52-yard field goal, which went over the crossbar after grazing the right upright.

Including two games he kicked earlier this season for the Chiefs, Wright is now 11 for 14 on field-goal attempts tis season. 

Matthew Wright's stats via ESPN.com

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next