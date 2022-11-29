The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 Monday night, as reported by the Associated Press.

Steelers' kicker Matthew Wright was 3 for 3 on field-goal attempts and also added an extra point. It was Wright's third game with the Steelers after being signed off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. Wright, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, is filling in for the injured Chris Boswell.

Steelers 24, Colts 17 -- Box score via ESPN.com

Wright kicked field goals of 45, 52 and 25 yards. Here's video of Wright's 52-yard field goal, which went over the crossbar after grazing the right upright.

Matthew Wright hits the right upright 😹 pic.twitter.com/7aGmqaoEZZ — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 29, 2022

Including two games he kicked earlier this season for the Chiefs, Wright is now 11 for 14 on field-goal attempts tis season.

Matthew Wright's stats via ESPN.com