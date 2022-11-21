Pittsburgh kicker Matthew Wright was 3 for 3 on field goals attempts in the Steelers 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, as reported by the Associated Press. Wright in his second game with the Steelers this season after being signed off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, also made all three of his extra-point attempts.

Here is video of Wright's 42-yard field goal in the first quarter that tied the game at 3-3.

Matthew Wright ties the game on a 42-yard FG. pic.twitter.com/jEXPGkWjBV — BryanDeArdo (@BryanDeArdo) November 20, 2022

And here's a link from NFL.com to video of Wright's 30-yard field goal on the last play of the first half that gave the Steelers a 20-17 lead.

Bengals 37, Steelers 30 -- box score via NFL.com

Wright is now 8 for 11 on field-goal attempts this season.

Matthew Wright's stats via ESPN.com