Bengals Steelers Football

Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Matthew Wright (4) makes a field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh kicker Matthew Wright was 3 for 3 on field goals attempts in the Steelers 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, as reported by the Associated Press. Wright in his second game with the Steelers this season after being signed off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, also made all three of his extra-point attempts.

Here is video of Wright's 42-yard field goal in the first quarter that tied the game at 3-3.

And here's a link from NFL.com to video of Wright's 30-yard field goal on the last play of the first half that gave the Steelers a 20-17 lead.

Bengals 37, Steelers 30 -- box score via NFL.com

Wright is now 8 for 11 on field-goal attempts this season.

Matthew Wright's stats via ESPN.com

