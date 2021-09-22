The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, but that game will not be on WHP Channel 21. Instead, the Harrisburg CBS affiliate will air the Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions contest.

That means customers of Comcast Lancaster will not be able to view the game.

Channel 21 is required by NFL television rules to carry the Ravens' road games and their home games when they are sold out. Since the Ravens and Steelers games are at the same time, Pittsburgh fans are out of luck.

The Steelers game will be televised by KYW 3, Philadelphia's CBS affiliate. Those with an antenna or a cable package that receives Channel 3 will be able to watch Pittsburgh-Cincinnati game.

The other option for Steelers fans in the Lancaster area to see their team Sunday is if they have an NFL satellite service or venture to an establishment that subscribes to one.