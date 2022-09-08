The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals in the season-opener Sunday. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh fans, the Steelers will not be televised by WHP Channel 21, Harrisburg's CBS affiliate

When a Baltimore game is on CBS, WHP is required by NFL rules to televise the Ravens games when they are away or are sold out at home.

On Sunday, the Ravens play at the New York Jets at 1 p.m., the same time as the Steelers-Bengals game. So no Steelers game on WHP, which is the only CBS affiliate carried on Comcast Lancaster cable.

To watch the Steelers, fans will have to have DirecTV or another streaming service which carries NFL games, or they will have to travel an establishment that airs the contests.

There is also a conflict in Week 2 of the season. The Steelers host the Patriots at the same time the Miami Dolphins play at Baltimore. Like Week 1, both games on CBS at 1 p.m. So, once again, no Steelers game on local TV.