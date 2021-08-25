Being a physical, tough team has been the tradition at Solanco for decades, especially under the guidance of coach Tony Cox, who is entering his eighth season at the helm.

Why would anything change entering the 2021 season?

“My goal is always to go into a game as the strongest, toughest team,” Cox said. “Our summer workouts are very intense. The kids have been working hard in the weight room and they know what the level is in Section Two and know how to compete against those types of teams.”

The Golden Mules are coming off a 3-2 Section Two and 3-4 overall season. That included back-to-back wins against traditional section powers Cocalico and Manheim Central.

Plus, Cox knows that playing in front of fans again will quickly ease the sting of the three-game losing streak that closed the abbreviated 2020 season.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Two PIAA: Class 5A Head coach: Tony Cox (eighth season, 11-47) Base offense: Flexbone Base defense: 4-3 2020 results: 3-4 (3-2 L-L) Key players returning: RB Robert Castagna, WR-DB Elijah Cunningham, C-LB Nick DeFrancesco, RB-DB Josiah Forren, OT-DE Cole Gladfelter, QB Brody Mellinger, K-P Trent McDowell, RB-LB Johnny Morales, DT John Sankus, OT-DT Connor Smith, RB Zach Turpen.

“That is going to be exciting again,” Cox said. “Having the Black Hole, the fans, the community coming out and watching the game. To me, that’s the memories these kids create that will be with them the rest of their lives.”

About the offense

Make no mistake, with the Triple Option, the Mules are a running team. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be some wrinkles, especially with talented junior receiver Elijah Cunningham.

“Our goal is to run the football and do some play action off of it. We’ve got some pretty good receivers this year,” Cox said. “We are going to be doing a lot, probably trying some different formations and change things up a little bit and see how it works out for us.

Josiah Forren, Elijah Reimold and Jon Revolorio will see carries in the backfield with a new quarterback, likely Brody Mellinger under center.

“We have a lot of kids that are fast and athletic and can move. They are at the next level already,” Revolorio said.

About the defense

Solanco is looking to improve on the per game average of 32-plus points allowed last season. Expect Forren (46 tackles), Revolorio (27) and John Sankus (25), who were among the 2020 leading tacklers, to have a big part in slowing down the opposition. Forcing more than two turnovers will go a long way to helping as well.

Intangibles

Cox said this season will be more special for one obvious tangible and intangible reason.

“My biggest thing is having fans back in the crowd,” he said. “Playing last year and not hearing the fans yelling when you scored a touchdown or coming out before the game starts.”

Final word

While Cox will miss those that graduated, there will be plenty to fill the shoes.

“It has a lot to do with the senior leadership we have,” he said. “We always have younger kids coming up. We have a big junior class this year which is going to be good for us.”

Senior lineman Cole Gladfelter agrees.

“I don’t see it as much of a challenge because Coach Cox prepares us well and all of our coaches are very good at teaching us what to do,” he said.

That’s something else not changing at Solanco.