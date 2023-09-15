Football fans in Lancaster County got a surprise Thursday night during Amazon Prime's pregame show ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Minnesota Vikings in week 2 NFL action.

Retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch visited Intercourse as part of his weekly "'N Yo' City segment, where he travels to the area around wherever that week's Thursday Night Football game is taking place.

Lynch got a VIP horse and buggy ride from Aaron and Jessica's Buggy Rides, expressing his admiration for how the buggy was built. He later got a tour of a local farm and watched as the workers milked a cow.

Lynch displayed his trademark playful demeanor to his Amish escorts, attempting to show an elder the music video to Weird Al Yankovic's classic parody "Amish Paradise" and cracking jokes throughout his visit.

You can check out a pair of clips from the segment below. Amazon Prime members can view the full video at this link.

