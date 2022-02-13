Playing in the Super Bowl isn’t proof Nick Scott has arrived as an every-down NFL player.

He’s already there, having proven it on the field of late.

Scott, who was born and spent his early years in Lancaster, will start at safety for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday.

Scott was chosen by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2019 Draft as a special teams player, a role in which he thrived at Penn State, where he was voted a team captain.

“I take a lot of pride in just considering myself a football player,” Scott said during training camp this season.

“I’ve always believed in myself as a defensive player and a special teams player. I try to prepare for both, obviously, and I try to be the best at both, so I’m ready to answer the bell when that time comes.’’

He’ll likely be on the field today as much as any player on either team. Scott has played 100% of the Rams’ defensive snaps in the postseason, since taking over the safety spot when Jordan Fuller went down with an injury last month.

“He does an excellent job in the deep part of the field,’’ Rams coach Sean McVay said last week.

“He’s really closed out three games for us if you look at it … he’s been the closer for us. He’s done a great job.”

Pro Football Focus has Scott as the third-highest graded defensive player in the postseason. His 84.3 grade in coverage is second among safeties, trailing only Cincinnati’s Jesse Bates.

He’s been making the kind of plays that show up on social media, including an interception of a Tom Brady pass — perhaps the last pick Brady has thrown, if he is indeed retired for good — in a playoff game three weeks ago.

There were also jarring hits on Arizona Cardinals receiver AJ Green in the first round of the playoffs last month, and on San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel two weeks ago in the NFL championship game.

Both those hits were so jarring that opposing players and coaches immediately reacted as if they should have drawn penalties. Slow-motion replays showed the hits were not just legal but technically perfect.

Scott was born in Lancaster and lived here from 1995 to 2006. His father, Irvin, was a middle school principal in the area before moving to Brookline, Massachusetts, to do graduate work in education at Harvard.

Scott went to a small high school in Brookline that lost more games than it won, but allowed him to play quarterback, safety, running back, really, every skill position on the field.

“I was just an athlete,’’ Scott said. “I sprinted from sideline to sideline, ran around and made plays that way, just being athletic.’’

Irvin Scott went on to become Chief Academic Officer of the Boston Public Schools, and then Deputy Director for K-12 Education for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

He is now a Senior Lecturer on Education at Harvard.

“My father is the source of my work ethic,’’ Scott has said previously. “We talk a lot about the ‘why’ for playing football. My father is one of my whys.’’

The move to the Gates Foundation meant the family moved to Fairfax, Virginia, where Nick was all-state as a dual-threat quarterback.

He was recruited to Penn State by then-coach Bill O’Brien, who noticed Scott when both men were in the Boston area, O’Brien as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

Scott is 5-foot-11, about 205 pounds. His pure athleticism has always made him elite. In basketball, his first in-game dunk came when he was in eighth grade.

At Penn State in 2019, he finished winter conditioning first on the team in T-score, a metric that combines numbers in the power clean, squat, bench press, vertical jump in the context of body weight.

“You could make the argument that Nick Scott is the best athlete that we have on our team,’’ Penn State coach James Franklin said then.

His college career over, Scott was watching the NFL scouting combine on television in March 2019, wishing he was there, when his phone rang, an unfamiliar number. It was John Fassel, then the Rams’ special teams coordinator.

“I’m here in Indy, sitting in the stands,’’ Fassel said then. “I’ve got your highlights up, and I’m wondering why in the heck you’re not here.’’

The Rams, who feature high-priced, name-brand talent, in this case took a chance on a player far under the radar.

It’s paying off.