To borrow a baseball term, “tough out” pretty well characterizes Pequea Valley football in 2020.

How can that be? The Braves were 1-6 and yielded on average 35 points a game.

But a deep numbers dive reveals a team that was persistent in mounting attacks, scored fewer than 14 points only once, lost one game in overtime and another by four points, put up 27 against Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four runner-up Octorara two days after a nine-day COVID-19 layoff, and posted its first win in three seasons — a 14-0 shutout of Northern Lebanon.

The inexperienced Braves rushed for more than 1,000 yards and trended upwards in just about all meaningful categories. With half its roster of 30 returning, a new defensive coordinator and a high-football-IQ junior quarterback in Peyton Temple, can the more savy Braves move the needle from tough out to the biggest hit in Section Four?

“No doubt,” fourth-year coach Jeff Werner said. “That’s the message I’m sending our players.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Four PIAA: Class 3A Head coach: Jeff Werner (third season, 1-16) Base offense: Multiple Base defense: Multiple 2020 results: 2-5 (2-4 L-L) Key players returning: DT Bobby Broomell, WR Jon Carter, RB Anderson Cuz, OT-DE Zach Hollenbaugh, C Logan McGraine, TE Zach Ostot, OG-LB Evan Stoltzfus, K-P Nevin Stoltzfus, RB Orlando Stoltzfus, QB Peyton Temple, WR Dom Wallace, OG-DE Drew White.

“I spent 26 years at Cocalico, so I come from a winning program. I know the road map to get to where we need to be. We’re definitely on the right road.”

About the offense

The Braves will present a multiple spread look, challenging defenses with predominantly the ground game, featuring an experienced offensive line and junior running back Orlando Stoltzfus. Senior Drew White, and juniors Zach Hollenbaugh and Evan Stoltzfus anchor the line.

“Offensive line working together, just being able to run the ball down the field, I think that’s something we did really good last year that we can do again,” said White, a right guard and defensive end.

“We’re already better than we were, much quicker,” said Hollenbaugh, the left tackle. “We know what we’re doing now, instead of tinkering with everything.”

About the defense

Former Ephrata defensive coordinator Dave Fedorshak takes over as the Braves’ DC, reuniting with Werner. He will guide a defense that will present numerous looks in 4-4 and 4-3 schemes.

“He adds a lot of life, he’s intense,” Werner said of Fedorshak. “He simplifies things. It’s going to be something to watch.”

The final word

Werner appears to be doing all he can to fully jettison the “easy out” version of the Braves’ teams of the recent past.

“The players are buying into what I’m selling now, “Werner said. “There’s much more participation in the weight room and in the offseason. I don’t want my players thinking, ‘Let’s just win a couple of games and we’ll be good.’ We want to take it game by game, focus on every game. Snap by snap, let the chips fall where they may.”