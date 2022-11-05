BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Penn State brought in an elite 2022 recruiting class according to the media, the star-rankings, and all the measurables.

Elite showed up in full, on the field, for the first time here Saturday.

Penn State bounced back from losing to Ohio State to smash Indiana, 45-14 in high winds and under dark skies in the concrete castle that is Memorial Stadium.

“I think I told you guys in the summer, I felt like we had more guys in this freshman class who would be able to contribute than we’ve had before,’’ head coach James Franklin said afterward.

Everybody thought that. The frosh have gotten to play early, and they’ve flashed brilliance. But not quite like this.

Freshman RB Kaytron Allen had 158 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Freshman RB Nick Singleton ran for 73 yards in 16 tries and a score. Singleton and Allen both now have eight rushing TDs, which shares the freshman school record.

“I remember when Kaytron got here,’’ said quarterback Sean Clifford. “He’s the most improved player I’ve seen, probably, in my career.’’

The top freshman defensive recruit, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, has his first career interception. Freshman LB Abdul Carter again flashed, hung out in the Hoosiers’ backfield, and barely missed a pick.

Yes, freshman QB Drew Shelton played his longest stretch in any game this year, although his role, to the exasperation of many in Nittany Nation, did not change. He entered with 7:24 left in the third quarter and Penn State leading 31-7.

Allar completed nine of 12 passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. The first of the TDs was just one yard, to Harrison Wallace III (who dilutes our theme just a bit by being a redshirt freshman), but was one of those red-zone fastballs into a tight window that are precisely what all the fuss is about.

Still, the big story of this particular Saturday is headlined by a freshman we haven’t talked about much, offensive lineman Drew Shelton.

Penn State’s O-line came out of the Ohio State game beat up. By far the Lions’ best lineman, Olu Fashanu, did not make the trip. Neither did perhaps their second-best, G Landon Tengwall. Tackle Caedan Wallace and guard Sal Wormley were here, but far less than 100 percent. A starting guard, Hunter Nourzad, went down on the first snap of the game, although he later returned.

Enter Shelton, a teenager, starting in Fashanu’s big-boy left tackle spot.

“I can’t say I’m not going to talk about injuries and then expect you guys to understand how challenging that was,’’ Franklin said of cobbling the line together.

“We were hoping to redshirt (Shelton). To start, on the road, in the Big Ten, as a freshman, at that position, and not only play but play well, …

“We were hoping to redshirt (JUCO transfer) JB Nelson. He got a ton of reps. Hunter and Sal were bruised and beat up, but they battled. Some veteran guys did a great job helping up get ready. I really am proud.’’

Understand that Indiana (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) is a mess. The Hoosiers have won just three of their last 18 conference games, and started a quarterback Saturday, Jack Tuttle, who announced last week that he’s already entered the transfer portal for next season.

The Hoosiers put together a superb, out-of-the-blue 75-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter. Clifford had already thrown one of the bad interceptions that, fairly or not, he’s become known for.

In the gloom and high, gusting winds, this game had all the earmarks of a difficult slog for Penn State at that point.

By halftime, Indiana appeared to have lost interest.

The Hoosiers took a brutal beating from Penn State’s defense, whose 16 tackles-for-loss was, according to Franklin, the most the Lions’ have had since the NCAA started keeping the statistic. Incredibly, the D had 13 TFLs in the first half alone.

Penn State is 7-2, 4-2 in the Big Ten, and will be favored in its remaining three games. Ten or 11 wins are still very much on the table. More importantly, in a symbolic sense, the 2023 season has now begun.