As you may have heard, the college football playoff is expanding to 12 teams in 2024, creating “a new world,’’ according to no less an authority than ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.

Which programs stand to benefit most from the New World?

A reasonable broad answer would be anyone that isn’t Alabama, Georgia or Ohio State.

To illustrate, consider the random example of Mississippi State. When Joe Moorhead, the former terrific Penn State offensive coordinator, took the head coach job there in 2018, I thought he was making a mistake. Mississippi State is in the SEC West with Alabama, LSU, Auburn, and Texas A&M. No way you’re going to outrecruit, outspend, or out-insane those four, and you have to beat all of them once in a while, or most of them consistently, to get where you want to go.

Now, that will be a little less true. Too late for Moorhead, who was fired at MSU in in 2019 and is now at Akron, but maybe not for the likes of (more random examples) Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado (Hi Deion!), Iowa, Miami, N.C. State., Oklahoma State, Pitt, South Carolina, Washington, Wisconsin and perhaps two dozen others.

Obviously, tripling the size of the field helps everybody a little. To think about schools it particularly helps, consider the format:

The field will consist of the selection committee's six highest-ranked conference champions and its next six highest-ranked teams. The four highest-ranked conference champions get first-round byes; you must win your league to get a bye, but winning it doesn’t guarantee you one.

Seeds 5-8 will host (on campus or at a site of their choice) first-round games against seeds 9-12. You know how we’ve been hearing for decades that Power Five schools have to have seven home games every year for revenue purposes? Although it’s not clear how the money will be divided, seeds five through eight will get an eighth home game.

Notre Dame is the only national power not in a conference. It can’t get a top four seed, since it can’t be a conference champ. But it could, as a 5-8 seed, host a first-round game in South Bend in December.

And its chance of getting in the dance will multiply. The idea of the “quality loss,’’ should come into play more in the rankings, perhaps encouraging Notre Dame (and others) to schedule as they have in 2022 and ‘23, when they play Ohio State, Clemson and USC.

The Pac 12 has six on the top 18 in the current national rankings, but no one in the playoff. With USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten, could Oregon, with the advantages that come with being Nike University, be a big winner? How about Utah?

Seems plausible, but remember Herbstreit’s new world. Down the road, will there even be a Pac-12?

Similarly, the Big 12 is a vast unknown, with bellcow Oklahoma on the way out, its future wobbly and its current hierarchy a stampede, including TCU, Okie State, Kansas State, Baylor, …. who knows?

There will be an ACC, at least in the short term. It has long been owned by Clemson, arguably has the best program in the country from roughly 2015-20. Now the Tigers seem to have lost their fastball, just a little, at the same time that Florida State, which used to own the ACC, is apparently re-emerging under third-year coach Mike Norvell.

Is America ready for more tomahawk chop?

There is a correct answer to our original question.

It’s Penn State.

The Big Ten’s current East-West setup has been onerous for the Nittany Lions, kind of in the same way the SEC West is a massive hurdle for all its members not called Alabama.

But in ’24, the Big Ten will be reconfigured. We don’t know how, and USC will be in the mix, but it’s very unlikely that Penn State will have to beat Ohio State and Michigan and USC to get in the dance.

James Franklin appears to have the roster, certainly in 2023 and 2024, to make a run at it.

The playoff era began in 2014. The Nittany Lions would have been a 12-team field in 2016, 2017, 2018 (yes, the 9-4 team that lost to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl), 2019 and 2022.

Only Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia would have made an expanded field that often or more. Unlike Penn State, all of them have made the actual four-team playoff. Multiple times.

In actual 2016, Penn State won the Big Ten and beat Ohio State, and Ohio State made the playoff and Penn State finished fifth.

In the expanded format, Penn State becomes the four seed, as a conference champ, and bumps Ohio to (probably) fifth.

Ohio State would likely have drawn undefeated Western Michigan in the first round and, by winning that game, earned a rematch with Penn State in a national quarterfinal.

That would have been fun. What’s next might be, too.