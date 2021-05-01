Pittsburgh Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin was at Penn State’s Pro Day in March when someone pointed a microphone at him and asked for his thoughts.

“This is a freak show out here,’’ Tomlin said. “How can you not be impressed?”

The freakiest were Micah Parsons, who played linebacker for two seasons in Happy Valley, and Odafe (nee Jayson) Oweh, who played defensive end for two.

Oweh ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds. He’s 6-foot-5, 257 pounds, which makes that 40 time all but superhuman. Parsons, who’s 6-3, 246, did 4.39.

Parsons’ raw numbers merely ratified his brilliant performance on the field, and the Dallas Cowboys made him the No. 12 overall pick Thursday.

Oweh’s raw numbers were good enough for the NFL to rationalize his merely good on-field production which, now infamously, included zero quarterback sacks in 2020.

The Baltimore Ravens, who have long seemed to be one of the smartest NFL teams, made Oweh their first-round pick, unleashing a celebration video of Oweh and his family and friends at his Maryland home of such unscripted fun and hilarity that it, by itself, justified the pick.

I have a question, though: What’s wrong with Shaka Toney?

Toney is 6-3, 242, a bit smaller than Oweh and virtually the same as Parsons. Except that Toney tested positive for COVID-19 in December and lost 20 pounds.

I have probably read 15 draft guides this cycle that referred to Toney as an “undersized edge rusher.’’ Would he be undersized if he was listed at 252, which was his roster weight last season, before the COVID-19 thing?

And Toney still bench-pressed more reps at Pro Day than Oweh and Parsons.

His 40 time. 4.51, is merely excellent rather than surreal. But his overall testing numbers at Pro Day - again, roughly 6-7 weeks after a bout with the coronavirus that was apparently fairly serious - were so close to those of Parsons and Oweh they don’t seem worth belaboring.

Toney actually bested Parsons in the bench, vertical leap, broad jump and shuttle run.

And he was a clearly more productive college player than Oweh. And this is by all accounts a bad draft for edge rushers, supposedly an endlessly coveted NFL commodity.

This is not to suggest that the people who do the draft for a living, including the media gurus like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, don’t know what they’re doing, and don’t do their homework. They clearly do, as much as one reasonably can.

It’s fair to suspect that Toney could end up a “tweener,’’ not big enough to play on the line of scrimmage or rangy enough to play in space as a linebacker.

Although it’s reasonable to wonder about Oweh, too. Neither of them have played in space, pass-covered, etc. Interestingly, ESPN’s position-by-position draft guide currently lists Oweh as an LB and Toney as a DE.

Also, I’ll acknowledge that the reason I’m comparing Oweh, Parsons and Toney is they went to the same college, a connection that means nothing, correctly, to the NFL folks.

Still, I can’t say it makes sense to me that two of those guys are first-rounders and the other (Toney just went to Washington with the 246th overall pick) is barely draftable.

This isn’t a complaint, really. Just one more interesting thing to watch.