“This is the mountaintop,’’ Patrick Kraft said Friday in the Beaver Stadium media room, where he was being introduced as Penn State’s new athletic director.

“I'm trying not to get emotional, and those of you will see over time, I'm an emotional person,” adding that, “it is hard to render me speechless, but I feel that at this moment.”

Kraft was nowhere near rendered speechless, of course.

“I’m here to win,’’ he recounted saying during a meeting with Penn State’s coaches. “I’m here to win, and we are going to win.’’

“We are 31 strong, and we are committed to winning national championships and conference championships in 31 sports.’’

When we said “31 strong,’’ referencing Penn State’s whopping number of intercollegiate teams, he pounded his fist on the table.

It was hard not to think of another press conference, in the same room, eight years ago, when the new football coach promised to handspring out of bed each morning and blow up balloons at the birthday parties of State College children.

Patrick Kraft feels like a football hire, and a James Franklin hire.

Franklin issued a prepared statement on the hire Friday, which included, “Pat's background as a Big Ten college football player has helped mold his understanding of how impactful a successful football program can be for the entire University and community."

There you have it. Point a mic at Franklin, and there’s a good chance he’ll talk about the relentless push to create a University-wide commitment to being a national football power and all the moving parts that go into that - staff, admissions, facilities, housing, etc.

A small example Franklin has mentioned more than once is that the University bureaucracy doesn’t move fast enough in accepting transfers, given the huge and ever-growing importance of the transfer portal.

Probably not a coincidence that on Friday Kraft mentioned, “helping our transfer students get to us more quickly, more nimbly.’’

He also sounded very much on the same page with Franklin on NIL, the practice of college athletes’ profiting from their name image and likeness.

(Alternate meaning of NIL: “Now it’s legal.’’)

"What I've learned in the past year is that there's a lot of sharks in the water, and they're attacking,’’ Kraft said. “We have to protect our athletes."

The weakness of Sandy Barbour, Penn State’s retiring AD, was supposedly fundraising.

In his previous job, as AD at Boston College, Kraft led fundraising efforts that yielded $80 million, for 11 capital projects that included a single, private gift of $15 million for a men’s and women’s basketball practice facility.

Kraft played football in the Big Ten, at Indiana, from which he holds bachelors and graduate degrees. He was a walk-on member of an Indiana football team that lost at Penn State, then couldn’t leave State College due to the weather and, with no available hotel rooms, slept on chairs in a Penn State conference center.

Joe Paterno visited them and apologized the next day.

That stuck with Kraft, he said, as did a memory of the small and dingy visitor’s locker room at the Beav, which Kraft vowed to never change, for its intimidation value, even if the much-talked about major renovation of the stadium eventually happens.

(Intimidation can’t be an explanation for the Beav’s hopelessly outdated and cramped press box, … or can it?)

Kraft counts among his closest friends Matt Ruhle, the Carolina Panthers’ coach, from their time at Temple together. Probably a superfluous fact, but at least something to make one go, hmmm….

Anyway, Franklin now has a 10-year, $75 million contract. A $50 million upgrade to the Lasch Football Building is well underway. The staff of analysts, both recruiting and on-field, has been beefed up. A gung-ho football guy is now running athletics.

Since the pandemic hit, Penn State football has been more successful in the recruiting rankings and the NFL draft than on the field. The elements to blame, other than Franklin himself, are gradually fading away.

Penn State published a list of 16 performance incentives in Kraft’s contract Friday. He’ll receive $100,000 if the Nittany Lions play in a college football playoff game. The next-biggest incentive was $50,000.

No. 16, $30,000, had to do with student-athlete graduation rate.

There you have it.