There figure to be a lot of high-level football weekends in the Rucci family’s future, but not many bigger than this one.

Nolan, the freshman, blue-chip offensive lineman, will make his debut in a University of Wisconsin uniform alongside his brother Hayden, a third-year tight end for the Badgers, against Penn State Saturday.

Todd, their father, played for Penn State and in the NFL. Stacy, their mother, played field hockey at Penn State.

“This will be the first time I’ve sat in the stands at a Penn State game and rooted not against Penn State, but for the other team,’’ Todd said Tuesday.

“It’s almost like the separation of church and state. After Saturday night, we’ll be back to being Penn State fans again.’’

Plenty of Ruccis, relatives, and friends will be at Camp Randall Stadium.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am,’’ Hayden said Tuesday, in a Zoom interview from Madison.

They can tell you how confident they are, and have shared that with buddies from home who are, as Hayden and Nolan used to be, Penn State fans.

“I’m going to tell you that we’re going to beat them,’’ Hayden said. “I’m confident in that.’’

“I know where their loyalties lie,’’ Nolan added, “but I know who’s going to win that game.’’

Todd said he and Stacy are planning to try to get to every game; he has downsized to a volunteer assistant coach at Warwick High School, helping out during the week at practice.

Hayden graduated from Warwick in 2019. He had offers from Northwestern, Michigan State, and others, but not Penn State or Ohio State.

He’s 6-4, 260, the same height but 20 pounds heavier than as a high school senior.

Hayden redshirted in ‘19, and got on the field quite a bit last season, as a backup tight end and on special teams.

He foresees a similar role this year. The Badgers use multiple tight ends often, but pretty much threw last year to only one, Jake Ferguson, who had 30 catches for 305 yards and four TDs in seven 2020 games.

“I’d say I’ll be used in the two-tight end packages, mainly for blocking,’’ he said. “We have a bunch of different types of tight ends in the room. Some are more focused on blocking - I’m more on the side of that - and, everybody has to be able to block, but some guys are faster, better receivers. (Ferguson) has a great balance of both.’’

Nolan, 6-8, now listed at 294 pounds, was the highest-ranked recruit in Lancaster-Lebanon League history, a five-star offensive tackle sought by everybody from Alabama on down.

“It’s really cool for Stacy and I, as parents, that as brothers, they wanted to play college football together,’’ Todd said.

Nolan did not enroll early, as many blue-chippers now do. He’s playing a position where it’s particularly hard to play early, at a school that’s an O-line factory. Wisconsin’s first- and second-team lines average just over 312 pounds.

Rucci is almost certain to redshirt this year.

“It’s weird walking into a room and not being the biggest guy anymore,’’ he admitted. “Honestly, through fall camp, I had a great time. I got a lot of reps with the twos, and it was good for me to just get my feet wet.’’

He had removed his longish hair in lieu of a severe buzz-cut as part of a freshman ritual.

“It’s growing back pretty fast,’’ he said.

“He’s taken to the whole college thing great,’’ Hayden said of his brother. “I remember watching him some plays and being pretty impressed with what he’s doing. I can’t tell you how much fun it was, in fall camp, to line up next to him.’’