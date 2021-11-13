STATE COLLEGE - Penn State did not overcome its limitations - indeed, it all but wallowed in them - in battling to the verge of an upset of sixth-ranked Michigan here Saturday.

The Nittany Lions took a lead into the final four minutes before the Wolverines fooled Penn State with a sort of misdirection drag route, by tight end Erick All, for a 47-yard touchdown that led to a 21-17 Michigan victory.

A breakdown in the defense, which played heroically for most of this day and this season, was ironic. But the failure to make big plays in key moments has now, finally, condemned this Penn State season to irrelevance.

“The margin for error is small,’’ coach James Franklin said afterward. “Pick out four to six plays per game, for most teams, and that’s going to determine your success, … We have not made those 4-6 plays consistently.’’

The Nittany Lions fell to 6-4, 3-4 in the Big Ten Conference, with two games left.

The losses are by a combined 18 points, with one coming in nine ludicrous overtimes.

One change in the narrative this week: Penn State ran the ball semi-respectably, for 154 yards in 35 tries, or 4.4 yards per carry, if you don’t count quarterback sacks.

Problem: Quarterback sacks, on this day, counted for a lot.

Penn State found Aidan Hutchinson and Dabid Ojabo, Michigan’s brilliant defensive ends, unblockable. As a result, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was sacked seven times for minus-44 yards and hit hard many other times, even though Penn State’s game plan consisted largely of acknowledging that issue and getting the ball out of Clifford’s hands quickly.

The Lions danced as fast as they could. Early, they tried a fake punt on a fourth-and-six on the Michigan 39, punter Jordan Stout making a stunning high-touch throw to Curtis Jacobs, who usually plays linebacker and was pretty well-covered.

It had to be the unlikeliest pass-catch combo in school history, and it got the first down, leading to a field goal.

Later in the opening quarter, Franklin dialed up a fake field goal, on fourth-and-goal from the two, that blew up in a bad way. Holder Rafael Checa threw to Stout, who made the catch but then fumbled, Michigan recovering.

“We worked on (trick plays) quite a bit in practice this week,’’ Stout said, “because we thought we might try it. It’s always in the game plan to be aggressive.’’

After a quarter, Penn State led in yardage 145-15, in plays run 33-6, and in time of possession 11:42-3:18.

But on the scoreboard, only 3-0. It haunted the rest of the day.

Michigan isn’t explosive, but it gradually gained traction offensively. Tireless RB Hassan Haskins ground out 156 yards in 31 carries, and, critically, caught five passes for 45 yards.

The Wolverines opened the second half with a statement drive, 75 yards in nine plays for a touchdown that made it 14-6. Michigan simply looked like the better team.

But Penn State’s defense held the wave back, allowing just one first down from that point until the final four minutes.

Early in the fourth, Penn State put together an unlikely 15-play (10 of them runs!) TD march that ended in two superb tight-space throws by Clifford - to TE Tyler Warren from the 2 for the TD, and a low fastball to Dotson for the two-point conversion that tied it.

Four plays later, Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie, again excellent, got a strip-sack that

led to a field goal. Resurgent, the crowd juiced, the Lions led, 17-14, with 5:55 left.

Michigan answered with what looked like a trudging, all-Haskins march until its QB, Cade McNamara, found All dragging against the flow of the play and badly fooling a D that doesn’t fool easily.

The Lions got one more chance. They squandered it on two low-percentage pass routes to otherwise little-used WR Cam Sullivan-Brown, both incomplete. That Dotson was banged up and out of the game on the latter of those, on a decisive fourth-and-two, is only a partial explanation for that choice.

The Lions will have to dig deep for motivation Saturday, when Rutgers comes to town having smacked Indiana around (38-3) in Bloomington Saturday.

“I get it,’’ Franklin said. He says that a lot.

“But, I’m proud of those guys in the locker room, and I’m proud of the coaching staff,’’ he added. “We’ll find a way to get a win next week.”