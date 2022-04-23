STATE COLLEGE - The Blue-White intrasquad thing wasn’t a game and was barely a scrimmage, but somehow it came down to the last play.

Freshman quarterback Beau Pribula threw to freshman wide receiver Omari Evans in the back of the end zone. Evans appeared to get both hands on the ball, but may or may not have caught it but landed out-of-bounds anyway, in heavy traffic.

Defense 17, Offense 13, according to a scoring system devised by coach James Franklin in lieu of conventional football and conventional football scoring.

A crowd estimated (perhaps optimistically) at 62,000 watched as a rainy and gray day turned sunny and glorious at Beaver Stadium.

If there was a theme, it was about new faces, most but not all of them belonging to kids who were playing high school football last fall.

“We probably have more guys showing up on campus that have a chance to impact the roster than maybe we’ve ever had,’’ Franklin said.

“I’m not talking about (recruiting) rankings. … It’s really about what shows up on campus from a production standpoint.’’

Which is Franklin’s way of saying that the much-hyped recruiting class of 2022 seems, at least at this very early stage, as advertised.

That’s Nittany Nation’s reason to believe in a program that wobbled through the pandemic and went 7-6 a year ago, while also giving Franklin a 10-year, $75 million contract.

Pribula and Drew Allar, the country’s No. 1-ranked QB in his class, directed the offense during the day’s last “live,’’ segment.

Nick Singleton, the country’s No. 1-ranked 2002 running back, was on the field for the day’s first segment, a short-yardage segment from inside the 5-yard line that might otherwise have given fans a horrid flashback to last season’s nightmarish, nine-overtime loss to Illinois.

The other freshman RB, Kaytron Allen, nearly as well-regarded as Singleton, got more work than any RB veteran other than probable week-one 2022 starter Keyvonne Lee)

Early on, there was an apparent determination to run the ball, which was to say the least an issue in 2021. The results? Meh. 32 carries for 114 yards.

That brings us to the offensive line, on which there have been 11 bodies this spring, not all of them cleared for full-go contract.

That’s why Franklin decreed that this Blue-White game wouldn’t pit Blue and White teams against each other, but instead would be an extended practice with live periods.

“I know it probably wasn’t what the fans or the media wanted,’’ he said. “But it was the best thing for our program to maximize the opportunity we had.’’

Sean Clifford, the veteran quarterback returning for a sixth season, started the first live period and threw for the day’s only live touchdown.

The target was Mitchell Tinsley, the Western Kentucky transfer, on a well-designed and -blocked swing pass from 13 yards out.

Clifford is Tinsley’s roommate and, evidently, No. 1 fan.

“I think he’s electric,’’ Clifford said. “He’s a great football player. He’s not going to run 4.3 (in the 40-yard dash), but at the same time, he just plays football. He makes big plays when they matter.’’

Christian Veilleux, a redshirt freshman who started one game due to a Clifford injury last season, got the most reps at QB, counting live periods and 7-on-7-style passing-only segments.

To illustrate the point that “we chart everything,’’ Franklin said Clifford threw 201 passes against defenders this spring, Veilleux 183, Allar 134 and Pribula 132.

“Don’t over-read into that two-rep difference (between the freshmen),’’ Franklin said. “I know somebody will make a big deal out of that.’’

Roster-wide, some returning veterans (Clifford, Lee, S Ji’Ayir Brown, DE Nick Tarburton) played a surprising amount, and others (WR Parker Washington, TE Theo Johnson, LB Curtis Jacobs) showed up little or not at all.

As almost always, an unknown came up huge. Playing that role was R-freshman linebacker Dominic DeLuca, who had two interceptions (only one of which was “live,’’) and a sack to rack up five points for the D in Franklin’s scoring system.

“We answered some questions this spring, but obviously we’ve still got some,’’ Franklin said.

In the latter category, Franklin first mentioned punter, with Jordan Stout headed to the NFL. Of the candidates there, the standout Saturday was probably R-freshman Gabriel Nwosu, and not only because he’s 6-6, 280.

“He punted the hell out of the ball today,’’ Franklin said. “That hasn’t happened all spring, to be honest with you.’’

That element - kids who surprise you in a game setting, with people in the stands - is one reason why, despite recent evidence, Franklin remains in favor of keeping the Blue-White tradition alive.

“You step into a stadium with 60,000 fans, I want to know which young players can handle that,’’ Franklin said.

“This is still a game where you better block, you better tackle, you better be able to break tackles. Maybe I’m old-school, but I still believe it’s a game about toughness, and I want to know who’s tough when it matters.

“And, let’s be honest. I want the fan base excited about next year, and I want you guys writing nice columns about us. Please.’’