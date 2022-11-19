By Mike Gross

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - This could’ve been the Saturday when Penn State’s beat-up offensive line would finally catch up with the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions did struggle to block Rutgers. Struggled mightily, at least for a half.

Didn’t matter. Not even a little.

While the Nittany Lions sputtered on offense they got two touchdowns from their defense and one from special teams, dodging bullets and finally exploding to an 55-10 rout of Rutgers at SHI Stadium.

Penn State is 9-2, 6-2 in the Big Ten, ranked 11th in the country and can finish a remarkable turnaround regular season with a win Saturday, at home, against Michigan State.

If you know Penn State coach James Franklin, you knew on this day above allothers, his postgame remarks would feature the term “complimentary football.’’

“Most importantly, we played complimentary football,’’ Franklin said as soon as he got the obligatory press conference stuff out of the way.

“I think we scored three non-offensive touchdowns, which is special. … As you guys know, we don’t report injuries, but we’ve got a lot of moving parts right now.’’

As they have this month, the Lions played without three week-one offensive line starters, tackles Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace and guard Hunter Tengwall. A true freshman, Drew Shelton, filled Fashanu’s critical left tackle spot. And Franklin can’t afford to sit center Juice Scruggs, an anchor but also a fifth-year senior with a lot of mileage, because he simply doesn’t have another available center.

It showed this week.

In the first half, Penn State punted six times, fumbled twice inside its own 25 yard-line (although one was nullified by a penalty), got just 27 rushing yards from star freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and threw for less than six yards per attempt.

And somehow it led at halftime, 28-10.

Franklin admitted that Rutgers won the scheme fight early.

“They were outnumbering us in the run game,’’ he said. “We had to make some adjustments and get our protections squared away, which we eventually did.’’

Rutgers led 10-7 well into the second quarter, and had receivers running surprisingly free surprisingly often, although Rutgers’ QB Gavin Wimsatt missed too many of them. Penn State’s offense, meanwhile, was losing up front and three-and-outing.

But the complimentary stuff, the sudden-change stuff, was massive.

Penn State got a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown from Singleton, who wasn’t touched on a play so perfectly blocked that Franklin called it, “a thing of beauty.’’

They got a forced fumble on a big hit by Dom DeLuca, scooped up by Kobe King and returned 14 yards for a TD.

They got an interception by cornerback Johnny Dixon that he returned for a touchdown, although the TD was called back for a penalty.

The offense did punch that one in, and by late in the half it was gaining some traction. QB Sean Clifford had his best moments, including a 14-yard TD run, in two-minute drill offense at the end of the half.

Rutgers’ first snap of the second half was a 55-yard pass connection, Wimsatt to Sean Ryan on a slant-and-run. But three plays later LB Curtis Jacob, back in the lineup after two weeks out with an injury, strip-sacked Winsatt, and the ball found safety Ji’Ayir Brown, who rumbled 73 yards for a TD that rendered the Scarlet Knights dead in the water.

The Lions had 15 tackles for loss, 10 in the first half. DeLuca became the 16th Penn State defender with a sack this year.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever heard of anything like that before,’’ Franklin said.

The season is winding down and out, and everybody’s beat up, and Penn State is getting better.

“It’s hard to me to find satisfaction,’’ said Brown, who’ll likely be playing on Sundays next year. “because I know this team is special, and I know what it’s capable of.’’

But then he said, “Except that I know next year’s team is going to be better.’’