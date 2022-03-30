STATE COLLEGE - Penn State is welcoming an elite - and in some cases, already famous - class of freshman football players to campus this spring.

Drew Allar is the number one-ranked quarterback in the high school class of 2022, Governor Mifflin product Nick Singleton the number one-ranked running back. The class overall has 25 members, nine of whom enrolled in January.

Five sessions into spring practice, some impressions are starting to take hold.

“The freshmen have been impressive, really, since they showed up on campus,’’ head coach James Franklin said Wednesday, after the first session of this spring that was partly open to the media.

“When it’s time to come on the field,’’ veteran linebacker Jonathan Sutherland said, “it doesn’t matter if you’re a newcomer, a five-star (recruit), a walk-on. It’s time to compete.

“We take that mentality on the field. In the locker room, it’s all love.’’

It’s not all leadership yet, which Franklin admits concerns him a little, even in March.

“We’re going to need that in the fall,’’ he said. “We’ve had some strong presences leave - Jesse Luketa, Ellis Brooks, … those guys were not only experienced, but very vocal players from a leadership standpoint. We’ve got to develop that.’’

Allar, a five-star from Medina Ohio, is one of two freshman QBs, with Central York grad Beau Pribula. Sean Clifford is back for year six as the presumptive starter, and sophomore Christian Veilleux impressed when he played due to Clifford’s injury/illness last season.

“They're very far along because of how they were groomed in high school,’’ offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said of the freshmen, Allar and Pribula. “They have a lot of arm talent and good feet. They have good pocket awareness. To elaborate further, we just don’t have enough banked reps yet.’’

It’s easier for a running back to play early, and Singleton, the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year in 2021, seems more than ready physically, having bench-pressed over 500 pounds and power-cleaned 370 this winter.

Franklin suggested another RB in the class, Kaytron Allen, maybe be further along in some areas as a result of having prepped at IMG Academy, the national brand-name talent farm in Florida.

“Katron is very football smart,’’ Franklin said. “His experience at IMG has put him ahead in terms of college-level learning, experience, understanding defensive protections and things like that.’’

The top-ranked defensive player in the class, five-star end Dani Dennis-Sutton, was not able to enroll early due to the academic calendar at his high school, McDonough, in Owings Mills, Md.

Franklin said they’re found a way to somewhat work around that.

“One of the things we’re doing a better job of, and I’m ashamed to say it, but it’s taking advantage of Zoom,’’ he said. “Dani is not able to be here right now, but we’re able to meet with him. He’s got a chance, mentally, to be as far along as these guys are. (In the summer) it’ll just be the physical aspects.’’

The class also includes a sleeper - if a four-star recruit can be a sleeper - at a position where Penn State can use some help, in defensive tackle Zane Durant.

Franklin has already mentioned him several times.

“Zane Durant is flashing as a position that’s usually hard to flash at as a freshman,’’ he said. “He’s just strong and explosive, and he has great lateral movement.

“We’ve probably got more guys in this class than we’ve had before that can play as freshmen. We’ll see how that plays out.’’

The Nittany Lions will practice roughly three times a week from now through the annual Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage, scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at Beaver Stadium.