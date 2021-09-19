In the second quarter of Saturday’s 28-20 defeat of Auburn, Penn State had a play taken away by an error by a Southeastern Conference officiating crew, which the SEC acknowledged early Sunday morning in the following statement:

“At 11:45 in the 2nd quarter, Penn State throws an incomplete pass that was judged to be Intentional Grounding. The crew’s enforcement of the penalty erroneously set the down to 3rd; the correct down should have been 2nd. The replay booth was consulted to confirm the down prior to the punt. The replay booth had the down as 4th down as well.

The error was discovered during the media timeout that followed the punt and by rule it could not be corrected at that time.”

That confirms what Penn State coach James Franklin said about the sequence when asked about it after the game.

They all agreed on the call, and so did the replay (officials),’’ he said. “They all agreed. I kept bringing them over and saying, ‘It’s not accurate.’ I don’t know what else I can tell you.’’