Sean Clifford, Penn State’s injured quarterback, created a stir at Happy Valley by practicing Wednesday.

What that means is unclear.

Clifford was injured in the second quarter of the Nittany Lions’ 23-20 loss to Iowa Oct. 9, left the game and did not return.

In his absence, Penn State lost a 17-3 lead. Clifford’s replacement, Ta’Quan Roberson, struggled in his first serious playing time.

Penn State coach James Franklin said after practice that Wednesday was not the first time Clifford has been on the field since the injury, although he indicated during his weekly press conference Tuesday that Roberson and true freshman Christian Veilleux would evenly split reps and compete for the starting job in Saturday’s game with Illinois.

The three QBs all threw in drills during the portion of the practice open to the media Wednesday. All three wore knee braces, which attracted some attention, but that is apparently commonplace in practice.

Franklin did not name a starter, but said Wednesday that reps are being split up among Clifford, Roberson and Veilleux, “a third, a third and a third.’’

Franklin acknowledged that Clifford being able to go would open up the playbook.

“With Sean, there’s a lot of things we can do,’’ he said. “I wouldn’t necessarily say the offense will change stylistically, but you want to say, OK, Ta’Quan, what do you feel really good about, what are the 15 normal-downs plays, what are the five third-down plays, what are the five red-zone plays you feel best about.’’

Franklin also admitted the conundrum he faces: Clifford needs some work to see if he can go, but to an extent his work is at the expense of getting the younger guys ready.

“I think we would all agree we’d like to have Sean back,’’ he said. “We obviously want to be able to invest our time where we get the most return.

"Fluid is a good word to describe kind of where we're at right now. We’ll see where (Clifford) is at by Saturday.’’

The Penn State-Illinois game is a noon start Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is a 24-point favorite.