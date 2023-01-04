LOS ANGELES — The Nick Singleton hype parade after the Rose Bowl had an unusual leader: Juice Scruggs, Penn State’s veteran, articulate but usually understated center.

“I see a Heisman,” Scruggs said after the Nittany Lions’ turnaround season reached a crescendo with a 35-21 defeat of Utah in the 109th Granddaddy.

“I’m not gonna jinx him, but he’s that kind of player for sure.”

Singleton, a freshman running back from Governor Mifflin High, turned Monday’s game sharply in Penn State’s favor with an 87-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

There’s a small tradition of explosions by Penn State RBs in the Rose Bowl. Saquon Barkley went 79 spectacular yards for a score in the Lions’ epic 52-49 loss to USC in the 2017 Rose.

Ki-Jana Carter’s 83-yard sprint on his team’s first snap of the 1995 Rose set the tone for Penn State’s 38-20 defeat of Oregon.

Singleton’s was the longest of the three, if Barkley’s was probably the most impressive. Like Carter’s, in which he cruised through a massive hole opened by a nearly all-future-NFL offensive line, Singleton’s was a group effort.

And not just in terms of blocking, although linemen Hunter Nourzad and Drew Shelton, along with tight end Theo Johnson, delivered on that end.

Credit the coaches with a huge win in the pre-snap maneuvers.

“They were in cover zero, and we actually did a fake check where we were looking to the sideline and then snapped the ball,” coach James Franklin said.

“We did something similar with Saquon Barkley in the Fiesta Bowl a few years ago. Caught them in cover zero. And they were in a bear front, which I wouldn’t say is the ideal front to run that play into.’’

“I saw some of their players looked back to the sideline, like, what are they trying to do,” Singleton said. “Once we hiked the ball, they didn’t know what they were doing.”

“When I saw him run past me, I knew he was gone,” said Scruggs.

Singleton’s development over the course of the year in learning to make people miss has been impressive, but he’s had a remarkable number of those big hitters, which aren’t really about breaking tackles or ankles.

A month into the season, he led the country in yards per carry, as a teenager, and arguably hadn’t broken a tackle yet.

The final numbers add up to a spectacular freshman year: 1,061 yards, making him the third Penn State freshman runner in school history to break 1,000, with Barkley (1,076) and D.J. Dozier (1,002).

This despite sharing the workload almost equally with Kaytron Allen, another freshman RB. Singleton had 20 carries, or even over 17 carries, in just one game. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry, and held the score record for touchdowns by a freshman before scoring two Monday, to make 14 for the season, including one receiving and one on a kickoff return.

He finished the Rose Bowl with 120 yards in seven tries.

Singleton quotes – the few there have been, given Franklin doesn’t allow true freshmen to be interviewed – follow the teammate-crediting script.

But he did admit Monday that “I feel completely different. Obviously my body has been changing. I’m learning more about the running back position.”

Maybe the entire roster is vying to drive the hype train.

“He came in ready to go, but I’ve definitely seen strides for sure,” WR Mitchell Tinsley said. “I’ve never seen a moment – and this has been constant the whole year – where I saw a freshman. He was a vet.’’

“He’s capable of anything he wants,’’ said LB Curtis Jacobs. “Anything he wants. He can do it all. Speed guy, gets downhill, really hard to tackle. He’s going to be really special, if he’s not already special.”