It's looking more and more like Penn State is going to the Rose Bowl.

Based on the College Football Playoff committee’s penultimate rankings announced Tuesday night, the Nittany Lions (10-2, 9-2 Big Ten) are the No. 8 team in the country, trailing, in order, Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC, Ohio State, Alabama, and Tennessee.

The Rose Bowl has its choice of Big Ten teams not in the four-team playoff, and normally chooses the highest-ranked available team. Until this week, it was presumed that the Nittany Lions’ shot at Roses depended upon both No. 2 Michigan and No. 5 Ohio State qualifying for the four-team playoff.

Now it appears that even if Ohio State doesn’t make the final four, the Rose might opt for Penn State over the Buckeyes.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit raised that possibility Tuesday, given the following clause in the Rose Bowl’s selection criteria:

If there are multiple teams from the (Big 10/Pac 12), “ranked within several spots of each other, the Tournament of Roses will select the team from that cluster that will result in the best possible matchup for the Rose Bowl game.’’

The Athletic reported Wednesday that Tournament of Roses officials met Wednesday with Big Ten officials to discuss the possibility of taking Penn State.

Dotting the Eyes, the Ohio State web site in the Rivals.com network, reported Tuesday that Ohio State had actually requested that the Rose Bowl take Penn State.

Why?

Ohio State went to the Rose Bowl last year, for one thing, and sold only 13,000 of 20,000 alloted tickets. Its rabid fan base is gutted, angry and perhaps reluctant to travel to California after a second straight loss to mega-rival Michigan, this one a 45-23 stunner in Columbus with everything at stake.

Penn State’s fan base, meanwhile, is massive, traditionally travels well and is on a high after a surprise 10-win season produced by a team with enormous promise going forward.

If it happens, Ohio State would likely go to the Orange Bowl, where it would play the ACC champion, either Clemson or North Carolina.

Next week’s final rankings are the ones that matter, and will reflect the results of Saturday’s conference championship games. The committee determines not only the four teams that qualify for the playoff but, with its rankings in the framework of conference bowl affiliations, the matchups for the “major,’’ bowls, known as the New Year’s Six.

Putting the Rose Bowl aside, it’s hard to image a scenario, even given multiple upsets Saturday, that would bounce the Nittany Lions out of the NY6.

Of the Six, the Peach and Fiesta Bowls will host playoff semifinals this year.

The Sugar Bowl is tied to the SEC and Big 12. The Orange Bowl matches the ACC champion (if not in the playoff) vs. a team from the SEC/BigTen/Notre Dame. The Cotton Bowl matches an at-large team against the highest-ranked team from the so-called Group of Five, or everyone not in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pacific 12 and SEC.

If Ohio State does end up in the Rose Bowl for whatever reason, the most likely and straightforward scenario would place No. 6 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl vs. the Big 12, No. 7 Tennessee in the Orange vs. the ACC, and No. 8 Penn State in the Cotton, vs. the Group of Five entry, which will be the winner of the American Athletic Conference championship game, No. 18 Tulane or No. 22 Central Florida.

The final rankings, playoff and NY6 matchups will be revealed live at noon Sunday on ESPN.