When: 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2.

Where: The Rose Bowl (92,542).

TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit color, Holly Rowe sideline).

2022 records: Penn State 10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, Utah 10-3, 7-2 Pac 12.

Last game: Penn State beat Michigan State 35-16. Utah beat USC 47-24 in the Pac 12 championship game.

Series and last meeting: This is the first meeting between the schools.

Coach: Kyle Whittingham, 18th season (154-73).

Utah’s best player: Junior QB Cameron Rising is a mobile playmaker and leader in the Trace McSorley mold. Rising was first-team all-Pac 12 in 2021, as a sophomore, before this year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams of USC, entered the league.

Injury/opt-out update: Penn State will play without two of its best, CB Joey Porter (opting out) and WR Parker Washington (injury). Coach James Franklin seems optimistic that three other key pieces - OTs Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace and RB Keyvone Lee - will be available.

Utah will be without TE Dalton Kincaid, RB Tavion Thomas and CB Clark Phillips - its leading receiver and rusher and an all-American corner. The Utes’ leading TE from a year ago, Brant Kuithe, was injured in September and is out for the year.

Las Vegas says: Utah is a 2.5-point favorite. The line opened at Utah -1.5.

Fun fact: Utah’s 2023 recruiting class, ranked 22nd in the country by 24/7 Sports, is the first top-25 class in school history.

Outlook/notes: These teams appear so even that in most of the metric-based rankings, they’re one spot apart, Utah eighth and Penn State ninth, or 10th/11th, etc.

Andy Baldwin, the Utes offensive coordinator, was surely correct when he called Penn State’s defense by far the best they’ve faced. We know what both sides are going to try to do when Utah has the ball - the Utes will run to play action, and the Nittany Lions will try to create chaos. Utah will be short staffed at the tight end position, which factors into both the pass and run.

On the other side of the ball, when Penn State has struggled this year (unlike other recent years) it’s been in the pass game, and the Lions will be short staffed at wide receiver.

This is starting to sound like an argument for taking the under, more than for either team.

If the swamp of unknowns - penalties, injuries, fluke turnovers, etc. - goes hard in one side’s favor, that team will win, but you don’t need me to tell you that.

Beyond that, Utah has the better QB. It is the program for which this game is more of a culmination and less a springboard to what comes next. If you’re getting the idea that this pick lacks conviction, you are correct.

Prediction: Utah 31, Penn State 28.