LOS ANGELES - As a frame of reference for Penn State fans, think of Utah as the Michigan, or the Wisconsin, of the Pacific-12 Conference.

The Utes’ approach is, if not simple, certainly physical and elemental. They don’t downplay their image as a Big Ten-style football program in a “finesse,’’ conference. They embrace it.

“That is the foundation of the Utah football culture,’’ Andy Ludwig, the Utes’ offensive coordinator, said Friday. “It’s because of (head coach Kyle Whittingham). He sets the tone for that, and our players thrive on that identity.’’

Whittingham, in his 18th year, is a former Brigham Young and Canadian Football League linebacker. He took over at Utah when Urban Meyer left for Florida after the 2004 season.

Utah ranks 10th in the country in rushing offense, fifth in yards per carry, although just second in the Pac-12, to UCLA, in both metrics (must be some scheme-y Chip Kelly stuff going on there). The defense is 19th in total defense and has scored four touchdowns, tied for fourth nationally.

“They want to run the football, and the throwing game comes off running the ball. They want to protect their defense,’’ Manny Diaz, Penn State’s defensive coordinator, said Friday.

“They’re comfortable playing in low-scoring games. They may have more of a Big Ten style than you see out west, and you could argue that’s why they’re so successful. It feels to me, from the outside, like the toughest team usually wins their league.’’

The tone-setter on the field doesn’t look the part. He looks, in fact, like a thirty-ish refugee from a heavy metal band. Cam Rising is a LA kid and was - unlike most of the Utes - an elite recruit out of high school.

He went to Texas in 2018, before transferring to Utah and persevering through injuries and emerging as a star in 2021.

Ludwig, who had been at Utah from 2005-08, returned as OC and quarterbacks coach in 2019.

“My first day back happened to be the day of Cam’s official visit,’’ he said. “I’ve known him as long as I’ve known any player. They thing I respect most about him is his tenacity.’’

Rising missed almost the entire 2020 season with a shoulder injury. He lost a battle for the starting job to begin 2021, but was voted a team captain by the players anyway.

Rising came off the bench to lead a rally in a week-three overtime loss to San Diego State. The Utes were 1-2 then, but had found their guy. Rising led them to 10 wins and a Rose Bowl berth and made first team all-Pac 12.

“He’s a great vocal leader,’’ Ludwig said, “and when he talks, he’s been in our system long enough now, he can talk offensive lineman language. He can talk wide receiver language. The other kids gravitate to him naturally.’’

Watching the Pac-12 championship game, Penn State coach James Franklin said one moment what popped out was when Rising took a hard shot that knocked his helmet off his head.

“It’s telling when you watch a guy that takes a hit like that,’’ Franklin said. “He popped right back up and put his helmet on. That has such an impact on your team. I think that’s very telling of who they are as a program.’’

Rising echoed the sentiment but downplayed the specific moment.

“We stress physicality every day in practice,’’ he said. “It establishes the line of scrimmage. We can the ball downhill and stop the run, and the you get into the softening process, because guys are getting hit again and again.’’

As for getting his hat knocked off, “I don’t think about sending a message. It’s just, you take the shot. You’ve got to eat it and go on to the next snap.’’