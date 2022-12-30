LOS ANGELES - Utah’s expected best tight end going into this season, Brant Kuithe, missed almost the entire season with an injury.

The tight end who became the Utes’ best this year, leading receiver Dalton Kincaid, has opted out of Monday’s Rose Bowl game with Penn State.

Still, the Utes have the cheat code that elite tight end play can be in football, and they intend to use it.

“We have good depth at that position,’’ offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig said Friday. “It’s not necessarily the same selection of plays. If you’re calling plays for (Kuite) and (Dalton) over here, it might have to shift over here a little bit.’’

“We’re blessed,’’ Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said, “to have three great tight ends we see everyday in practice. But (Utah does) a good job of scheming it. They’re going to run the ball and use (TEs) as run blockers, but if you keep your eyes on the run, suddenly they’re wide open.

“And when you look at their yards per catch, those are wide receiver (numbers). Twenty-five yards per catch for a tight end doesn’t make sense.’’

Diaz will counter with havoc.

There’s actually a stat for that, creating havoc, which includes turnovers, sacks, tackles for loss, pass break-ups and quarterback hits.

“That’s the one thing that jumps out to me,’’ Baldwin said. “They are the No. 1 defense in the country in creating havoc. They have very good players and a very sophisticated scheme. It’s the best defense we’ve seen this year without a doubt.’’

Tig and King: Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown and cornerback Jalen King sat across from each other in an interview room Friday and held court, the current and likely future vocal leader of the defense.

“I don’t ever try to be the leader,’’ said Brown, a senior headed to the NFL after Monday’s Rose Bowl.

“It’s just, maybe, the way I carry myself, the way I show up every day, my energy, … just sort of gravitate toward that.’’

King, a sophomore, has it too, Brown believes.

“He’s definitely going to be that guy,’’ he said. “When he talks, guys will listen. They listen to him now. He has everything it takes, (but) he was younger this year. It wasn’t his time yet, but next year, it definitely will be.’’

Screen time: Asked what he thought of Los Angeles, King, from Detroit, said, “I like it. You ever play Grand Theft Auto 5? It looks just like that.’’

That makes some sense, because GTA5 (a video game, for the very uninitiated) is set in the fictional state of San Andreas and city of Los Santos, which are based on Southern California and Los Angeles.

Elsewhere in esports news, Brown declared himself the best player of Madden, the NFL simulation, on Penn State’s team and said, “I might be one of the best in the country.’’

Brown said he pummels his teammates, “to the point where I’m just working on my own game. It’s not even about them.

“I plan on being a coach in the future, so I’ve been scheming people up all year long.’’

Up next: Saturday is the formal Rose Bowl media day, which requires both teams to make all their players available for interviews. That means Penn State’s elite true freshmen - Drew Allar, Abdul Carter, Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Drew Shelton, Dani Dennis-Sutton, et al - will meet the press for the first time.