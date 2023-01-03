PASADENA, Calif. - Penn State’s players, coach James Franklin and even the radio broadcast team of Steve Jones and Jack Ham wore white No. 34 jerseys as they arrived at the stadium Monday.

That’s the number the late Franco Harris wore at Penn State, although he’s probably better known nationally as No. 32, which he wore during a hall of fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the game, the Lions wore FH helmet stickers

Harris passed away Dec. 20 at 72.

A shift in the action: Utah was a slight betting favorite over Penn State in the Rose Bowl until the last 30 hours or so before the game, during which the point spread moved three points, from Utah favored by 1.5 points to Penn State being favored by the same number.

That’s a dramatic shift in a very short time, especially considering how steady the line had held for nearly a month. All the news about opt-outs and injuries had been known for weeks, so that shouldn’t have been a factor.

“Utah was as high as -3 on December 9, but the line has gradually moved in Penn State's favor as of the last few weeks,’’ Adam Burns, manager of BetOnline.com’s sports book, said via e-mail Monday.

“The spread had dropped to -1 on New Year's Eve, and then flipped to PSU -1 early this morning, and now we're currently offering -1.5.

“Overall, the action is pretty even, with just slightly more money on the Utes than the Nittany Lions. However, the sharper bettors have come in with some heavy bets on PSU over the last 24 hours, which has forced the spread shift.”

Random fun facts: Penn State played in the first Rose Bowl held in the current stadium exactly 100 years ago. Utah, which played in the game for the second straight year, had never played Penn State before in football. Its only three games against any Pennsylvania school are three meetings with Pitt, all wins, the most recent in 2011.

Penn State has played Utah State and BYU, including a wild 50-39 defeat of the Cougard in the 1989 Holiday Bowl.

Utah, which joined the Pacific 12 Conference in 2010, was the only Pac-12 school Penn State had never played.

Even the connections between the two coaching staffs are minimal, a rarity given the sport’s relatively small and insular coaching fraternity. A small exception: Both Franklin and Utah HC Kyle Whittingham did time as assistants at Idaho State, Whittingham from 1988-93 and Franklin in 1999.

“I’m surprised we haven’t gotten to any questions about our similar paths,’’ Whittingham said at the coaches’ press conference Sunday. “I don’t know if you guys have ever been to Pocatello, Idaho, but the wind never stops blowing there.’’