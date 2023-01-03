Going up: 1. QB Sean Clifford. Most volatile stock in Market Report history bows out at an all-time high. 2. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown. James Franklin called him, “the best safety in the country,’’ in post-game presser with Brown sitting beside him. “Yes sir,’’ Brown concurred. 3. CB Kalen King. I’m not sure Penn State’s best cover guy is the one who opted out of the Rose Bowl. 4. WR Keandre Lambert-Smith. Had 124 receiving yards, including a monstrous 88-yard TD. If this guy nears his potential, it would address one of the 2023 team’s few apparent flaws. 5. Winning the explosive-play battle. If you thought Franklin harped on this before, … 6. Conventional elevator interfaces. This is an inside joke for anyone who stayed at the media hotel in LA. Take my word for it.

Going down: 1. This Space’s predictive abilities. Had the 2022 Lions going 7-5 preseason, and went a career-worst 8-5 in game-by-game picks. 2. LA weather. I may have somehow been in Seattle the last six days. Uber driver blamed me for the rainy gloom Tuesday. He was probably kidding. 3. Social-media complaints about Drew Allar’s snap count. They used to call this “radio silence.’’ 4. Traditional Rose Bowl matchup. Next season, it’ll be a playoff semifinal. In 2024, the playoff goes to 12 teams. For better or worse, the Granddaddy will never be the same. 5. USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Not a beloved SoCal figure. Trojans likely controlled their playoff destiny through 12 games. Then they coughed up two-score leads to Utah and Tulane. Utah scored 23 in the fourth quarter, Tulane 32 in the second half.