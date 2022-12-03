Penn State and its fans are riding high.

The Nittany Lions are looking at a 10- or 11-win season, a top 10 final national ranking, and a probable preseason ranking in the top 6-8 in 2023.

You don’t want to go nuts, though. Crank the hype and expectation too high, and you’re risking an emotional crash. Lose perspective completely, and you’re likely to turn into something like the current Ohio State fan base, hysterical and belligerent in a wake of a bad loss to hated Michigan but also loving, um, Utah.

Here are some reasons to temper the crazy, Nittany Nation, lest the natty-or-bust train derails:

The Big Ten. Was watching Iowa-Nebraska last week (an experience I do not recommend), when it occurred to me: The Big Ten might have been bad enough to at least partially explain Penn State’s turnaround season.

Yes, the Michigan-Ohio State-Penn State group at the top seem comparable to any Power Five league. The mid-to-lower levels of the Big Ten, not so much.

Kansas, the ninth-best team in the Big 12, has a top 20 win (by three TDs over then-No. 17 Oklahoma State) and was tied with TCU with 97 seconds left in a 38-31 loss.

The Pac 12 has six teams currently ranked 17th or higher. Compare the SEC’s middle class (Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Kentucky) with the Big Ten’s (Michigan State, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Maryland).

Stanford, which is to the Pac 12 as Rutgers is to the Big 10, won at Notre Dame week six. Texas A&M, which is to the SEC as Rutgers is to the Big 10, beat LSU last week.

Rutgers had no trouble with Wagner.

Sorry to beat on Rutgers, but you see what I’m saying.

Manny, we hardly knew ye? Manny Diaz has been a grand-slam hire for James Franklin as Penn State’s defensive coordinator. Diaz was available because he was pushed out the door as head coach at Miami after going 21-15 over three seasons and 7-5 last year, including winning five of his last six.

Miami went 5-7 this year.

My sense on Diaz is that he’s been happy enough at Penn State that he’d only leave for a fairly high-level, certainly Power Five, HC opening. Since he wasn’t mentioned in the searches at Nebraska, Wisconsin, Auburn, etc., it figured that he’d be around for at least another year.

But multiple reports had him as a finalist at Florida Atlantic, which just hired ex-Texas and Houston coach Tom Herman. Diaz is also reportedly in contention for the opening at South Florida. He’s a Florida guy, born in Miami and an FSU alumnus.

It’s always possible that throwing some money at Diaz will change the picture, but he obviously would be a huge loss.

The QB room: Drew Allar getting the keys to the machine at the beginning of his true sophomore season isn’t a problem - Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Caleb Williams et al were starting by the beginning of their second college season.

The problem is going from a QB room of Sean Clifford, Allar, Christian Veilleux (transferring out) and Beau Pribula to Allar, Pribula (as far as we know) and a three-star recruit whose next-best offer was from Tulane (he’s from Iowa but wasn’t offered by Iowa, where QBs go to malfunction).

Free agency: In terms of eligibility, the following players could, or could not, be back next year: TEs Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren, WRs Parker Washington, and Keandre Lambert-Smith, LB Curtis Jacobs, K Jake Pinegar, C Juice Scruggs, OL Bryce Effner, CB Daequan Hardy, DB Keaton Ellis and others.

And that’s before we even talk about the transfer portal.

This is not unusual, and leaving wouldn’t make sense for many of the above. Still, more than ever, rosters are snapshots, and everything is fluid.

To end on a promising note, … The expanded CFB playoff is coming in 2024, when Allar should be a veteran starter, and Nick Singleton, Abdul Carter, Kaytron Allen, Drew Shelton, Dani Dennis-Sutton and the rest of the current freshman class will be in their third college season.

Under the expanded format, Penn State would have been dancing in 2016 (with a first-round bye), 2017, 2018 (yes, the four-loss team that lost to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl), 2019 and this year.

Just sayin’.