OFFENSE: Really made only a cameo appearance in this one, but did not distinguish itself. Of the 111 rushing yards, 61 came on one play. The quarterbacks completed 41 percent of their throws for 5.4 yards per attempt. But, hey: No turnovers! Grade: D

DEFENSE: Just an abysmal, spectacular comeuppance. The Lions didn’t do anything well, but the front’s collapse, and the utter inability to defend the run, were hard to believe. Yes, the D scored a touchdown, but a goofy play with the ball’s bouncing off people’s heads doesn’t impact the verdict. Grade: F.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Nick Singleton struggled a bit in the kickoff returner’s role, although wind may have been a factor. There was one of the dreaded out-of-bounds kickoffs. Otherwise OK, and a non-factor. Grade: B-minus

COACHING: On one hand, it’s almost impossible to coach one’s way around getting decimated on the line of scrimmage. On the other hand, how can Penn State be so overmatched that this kind of decimation is even possible? For Penn State to wash out this completely with a healthy football team coming off a bye, … even if you can’t say how much of it is coaching, surely some of it is. Grade: D.