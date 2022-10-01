Penn State vs. Northwestern - NCAA Div. I college football

Penn State’s Keyvone Lee (24) fumbles the ball against Northwestern during second half action of an NCAA college football game at Beaver Stadium in State College Saturday Oct. 1, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT

OFFENSE: Five turnovers are the headline and of course the weather was a huge factor, but even beyond that, this was a bad performance against a bad defense. Run game was OK except for the fumbles. Pass game was not. Grade: D.

DEFENSE: The D kept an OK Northwestern offense over 200 yards below its season average and, critically, closed the door after all five turnovers. Grade: B-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Another strong game for punter Barney Amor. Jake Pinegar made a field goal, and Penn State made no important mistakes in this phase, on a day built for mistakes. Grade: B-plus.

COACHING: Play-calling was actually quite good at times. Commitment to the run was resolute. Maybe this was a dose of grim medicine for a very young team feeling a little too good about itself. Not sure what coaches could have done to head that off. Grade: B.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next