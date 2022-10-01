OFFENSE: Five turnovers are the headline and of course the weather was a huge factor, but even beyond that, this was a bad performance against a bad defense. Run game was OK except for the fumbles. Pass game was not. Grade: D.

DEFENSE: The D kept an OK Northwestern offense over 200 yards below its season average and, critically, closed the door after all five turnovers. Grade: B-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Another strong game for punter Barney Amor. Jake Pinegar made a field goal, and Penn State made no important mistakes in this phase, on a day built for mistakes. Grade: B-plus.

COACHING: Play-calling was actually quite good at times. Commitment to the run was resolute. Maybe this was a dose of grim medicine for a very young team feeling a little too good about itself. Not sure what coaches could have done to head that off. Grade: B.