OFFENSE: The offensive-line breakthrough was the big story, not only manifested in 245 rushing yards but in zero sacks and Sean Clifford passing for over 10 yards per attempt. No turnovers. Eight plays of 24 yards or more. Hard to quibble. Grade: A.

DEFENSE: The D gave up some yards and first downs and struggled early on first downs. But this is an aggressive, attacking unit, and numbers like four turnovers, six sacks and innumerable pressures indicate that style worked. Grade: B-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Jake Pinegar made a 48-yard field goal, a big deal given his struggles last week. There were no important breakdowns in this area, although Auburn got a little more out of the return game. Grade: B.

COACHING: The obvious blemish was penalties - nine for 80 yards. Otherwise, this was a football team very, very well prepared to win a big one on the road. Grade: A-minus.