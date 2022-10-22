OFFENSE: Throwing to the TE seems like a football cheat code and Penn State unlocked it on this night. Nearly 500 yards, with good efficiency, explosive plays and run/pass mix against, statistically at least, an elite defense. Grade: A.

DEFENSE: A lot of good adjustments to the Michigan game. Much better play at the LB level. But not as dominant as the D should have been against a limited opponent with a freshman QB. Grade: C-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Not much of a factor, but the Lions did deflect a punt and scored on the ensuing drive. No big mistakes, which is a big part of the story in this phase. Grade: B.

COACHING: For some reason, the Franklin Era Lions react better to being routed than losing barely. Coordinators learned a lot from last week, and game plans were very solid on both sides of the ball. Mentally and emotionally, the team bounced back from a gut-punch. That’s coaching, to a large extent. Grade: B-plus.