Dan Orlovsky is on the Drew Allar bandwagon. He might be driving it, based on his commentary for ABC-TV here Saturday.

Orlovsky played quarterback in the NFL for 12 years after a record-setting career at UConn. He joined ESPN in 2017, and in addition to doing color commentary for college games for ESPN, has become regular, very opinionated presence on ESPN’s morning show, “Get Up.’’

Penn State has nursed a quarterback controversy throughout this season, of course, with James Franklin sticking with 24 year-old sixth-year veteran Sean Clifford over elite freshman recruit Drew Allar.

After Clifford threw a first-quarter interception in a 7-7 game Saturday, Orlovsky pointed out that TE Theo Johnson was open for a potential big play:

"(Clifford) missed an opportunity for a guy who's played too long."

On another play, Orlovsky noted that a better Clifford throw, with “more air under it,’’ would have been a touchdown.

Once the game got out of hand, Orlovsky went big picture, opining that for Penn State to challenge Ohio State’s hegemony, "They haven't had a dude at quarterback.

“For a program that's very good but needs to find a way to jump over very good to becoming great, Drew Allar's going to be the key difference."

When Allar was about to enter the game, Orlovsky admitted, "Honestly, I'm excited. This is in no disrespect to Sean Clifford. He's had a tremendous career. I want to see if this young man has special in him. Because that's the difference right now for Penn State. They need talent at the quarterback spot."

Big Ten changes coming: The Big Ten will have to reconfigure its football league by the time USC and UCLA come on board in 2024.

It looks increasingly like that will mean the end of the East and West Divisions, a move James Franklin would likely applaud. He suggested as much on his radio show Thursday.

"Whether it's the Big Ten East or whether it's the SEC West, they're out of balance," Franklin said. "I think a lot of times, people say, well from a historical perspective, it all evens out. No it doesn't. It hasn't."

Since the conference went to an East vs. West Championship game in 2014, the East is 8-0.

The regular-season disparity hasn’t been huge; this year the East is 19-16 in conference game and the West 16-19. In non-conference games, the East is 19-2, the West 12-8.

The conference is working on it, and Iowa AD Gary Barta told Scott Dochterman of the Athletic Thursday that one goal is to ensure that every Big Ten player visits every opposing venue in the league at least once in a four-year career.

Meeting that goal with a 16-team league (including USC/UCLA) would seem to make a two-division format unworkable. There is also a push to protect rivalries.

“There are difference scenarios where not everyone would have just one protected rival,’’ Barta said. “Some might have more than one.’’

Franklin must’ve heard something.

"Most conferences are looking to go away from an East and a West [format]," Franklin said Thursday.

"The challenge is, people have some historical rivalries, so how do you keep the rivalry and then still rotate throughout the other games? So I think that's what you're going to see in the Big Ten.

“I don't think it's in stone yet, but I think that's what you're going to see in the Big Ten. I think there's one more year of the current model, and then it's changing."