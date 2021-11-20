By Mike Gross

STATE COLLEGE - Evan Simon, the quarterback of Manheim Central’s 2018 state finalist team, is getting some traction, and has gotten on the field, in his second season at Rutgers.

Simon did not play against Penn State Saturday, he spent the game signalling in plays from the sideline when the offense was on the field.

Simon has appeared in four games for the Scarlet Knights, completing nine of 13 passes for 59 yards, including 5-for-5 against Ohio State Oct. 2.

“Evan is loving Rutgers,’’ his father, Chris Simon, said by telephone Friday. “He’s happy with his living situation, loves (coach Greg Schiano). He’s excited about where they’re going. Hey, it’s the Big Ten, right?”

Attempts to arrange an interview with Evan Simon through the Rutgers media-relation department last week and after Saturday’s game were unsuccessful.

Simon is considered a freshman, with a redshirt still available. Rutgers’ starting QB, Noah Vedral, is a senior who had been at Central Florida and Nebraska prior to arriving in New Jersey in 2020.

Since 2020 didn’t count for eligibility purposes, Vedral has another year of college if he wants it. He told NJ.com in August he intends to return in 2022

Rutgers also has a third-year sophomore QB, Cole Snyder, who redshirted in 2019. He has appeared in six games this year, completing 18 of 28 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Senior day: The following 32 Penn State players participated in Senior Day ceremonies before the game: Jaquan Brisker, Ellis Brooks, Journey Brown, Tariq Castro-Fields, Rafael Checa, Max Chizmar, Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie, Winston Eubanks, Henry Fessler, Fred Hansard, Drew Hartlaub, Vlad Hilling, Des Holmes, Bradley King, Will Knutsson, Kaleb Konigus, John Lovett,

Jesse Luketa, Jordan Miner, Mike Miranda, PJ Mustipher, Jordan Stout, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Jonathan Sutherland, Derrick Tangelo, Dan Vasey

Justin Weller, Anthony Whigan, Ben Wilson, Eric Wilson.

Similar scenes were played out around the country, as the definition of the term “senior,’’ has expanded to accommodate to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown, a running back who was offensive MVP of the 2019 Cotton Bowl, had to quit football due to a medical condition prior to the 2020 season.

Brisker, Castro-Fields and Wilson also participated in Senior Day last year.

Of the 31 players on the current roster (excluding Brown) who participated, only Brisker, Lovett, Castro-Fields, Tangelo and Wilson, a walk-on, have completed their eligibility and cannot return next year.