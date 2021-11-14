Value going up: 1. DE Arnold Ebiketie. Shudder, Nittany Nation, to think where Penn State would be without this Temple transfer. 2. Special teams ace Drew Hartlaub. York County walk-on, and maybe the fastest Nittany Lion, has become a difference-maker. (Note: the upcoming portion of the Market Report incorporates sarcasm and should not be considered actual investment advice.) 3. WR Cam Sullivan-Brown. Targeted seven times this season, and then three times Saturday night with the game on the line. 4. Renaissance Man Jordan Stout: Punter, kicker and now, … passer? Receiver? 5. Holder Rafael Checa. Give him the rock and let him create.

Value going down: 1. James Franklin. As someone said Saturday night, “The shine is off.’’ 2. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. We’re 10 weeks in now - enough time, you’d think, for genius to kick in. 3. WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Targeted four times, one catch and a couple drops early, out of the picture late. 4. RB Noah Cain. In a season of mysteries, maybe the strangest one. What’s happened to him? 5. Stripe-out. The New Coke of game themes.