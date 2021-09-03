Today This Space is given over to a point-counterpoint: We can all agree that Saturday’s game at Wisconsin is a big one by the standard of Penn State season openers.

How big is it? How critical is a win for the Nittany Lions?

Point: It’s no biggie.

I heard this viewpoint from a couple of colleagues at Penn State’s Media Day last month. In short, the argument goes, this is a bad matchup for Penn State, happening so early. It’s not necessarily indicative of much going forward.

Wisconsin power-runs the ball and Penn State hasn’t figured out its defensive front yet. Wisconsin uses multiple-tight end sets that put coverage pressure on linebackers; it’s the kind of thing Penn State’s LBs, especially freshman Curtis Jacobs, haven’t seen before.

Wisconsin plays a base defense, a 3-4, that’s not quite rare but is certainly unusual, especially within the Big Ten. If a Penn State offense breaking in a (somewhat) new system with a new coordinator doesn’t show mastery of it, that’s not necessarily a sign of big trouble.

Then there’s history. In 2016, Penn State lost a tough, down-to-the-wire game at Pitt - not a season opener, but practically one, since the actual opener, with Kent State the week before, amounted to an exhibition.

Two weeks after Pitt, Penn State got smacked silly at Michigan. That team, of course, ended up winning 11 games and the Big Ten championship and finishing sixth in the country.

Bill O’Brien’s first Penn State team, in 2012, looked hopeless and decimated by Sandusky fallout as it started 0-2. It won eight of its last 10.

This is a reach into the past, but in 1982, Penn State won its first serious test, against Nebraska at home, with some apparent, infamous help from the officials. It went to Alabama the following week and lost by three touchdowns.

Then it won the national championship.

In 2014, Ohio State lost week two to Virginia Tech, 35-21, and won the national championship. In 1983, Miami lost to Florida week one, 28-3 (!) and won the national championship. In 1977, Notre Dame lost to Ole Miss in week two, and won the national championship.

Etc., etc.

Those examples are all circumstantially different from Saturday, of course.

Bottom line, though, the Lions could lose Saturday, even lose fairly decisively, and still end up winning nine or 10 games. Most reasonable people (assuming reasonable people still exist) would consider 9-3 or 10-2, in 2021, to be a very good year.

Counterpoint: It’s huge.

In last year’s season opener, Penn State lost to Indiana 36-35 in overtime, despite having thoroughly outplayed the Hoosiers, largely due to their own brain cramps but also in a game decided - literally decided - by the difference between overturned and upheld.

The result should have been indicative of nothing qualitative, yet it apparently propelled each team in opposite directions. Penn State became the first preseason top 10 team in college football history to go 0-5. Indiana lost only to Ohio State and then narrowly in the Outback Bowl. It finished the regular season ranked seventh in the country.

OK, yes, COVID, a season unlike any other, etc.

But Penn State has a history, under Franklin, of seemingly becoming decimated by close losses to high-profile opponents.

In 2017, Penn State went to Ohio State 7-0 and ranked second. It lost to the Buckeyes 39-38.

The following week, there were soul-searching meetings, with the coaches and without them.

“Coaches weren't defensive,’’ Franklin said. “Players weren't defensive. We were able to make corrections. We were able to learn from it, grow.’’

Then they lost to a just-pretty-good Michigan State club, in the goofy, three-and-a-half-hour weather-delay game, 27-24.

In 2018, they were undefeated again, ranked 10th, when they lost to Ohio State at home, 27-26.

That led to Franklin’s infamous postgame, “great, but not elite,’’ speech.

They lost again, the following week, at home, to then-mediocre Michigan State, 21-17.

A similar gut-punch Saturday won’t, at least in theory, mean as much. The stakes will be lower. But Auburn comes to Happy Valley in two weeks. Heck, even Ball State, week two, went 7-1 last year and has everybody back.

Imagine what a 1-2 (or worse) start would do for the program’s perhaps-fragile psyche, for the enthusiasm of all those just-verbally-committed 2022 recruits, and for the temperature of any seat Franklin sits in.