Penn State’s 2021 football roster (apparently) has exactly 85 scholarship players, right at the NCAA limit.

With five exceptions we’ll get to in a minute, all of those players could, in theory, come back next year, since the NCAA declared a year ago that, owing to the pandemic, 2020 did not count against the eligibility clock for any college athletes.

Many of them won’t be back, because the recruiting class of 2022 includes 25 incoming freshmen, the most allowable. All 25 will count against the 85-scholarship roster total.

“It’s just kind of a mess,’’ James Franklin admitted Tuesday.

We won’t be cleaning that mess in This Space, but it is possible to group the returners loosely, by class:

Sophomores: 16, including QB Christian Veilleux, CB Kobe King and LB Kalen King, all of whom have their redshirt available.

Juniors: A whopping 33, including QB TaQuan Roberson, TEs Theo Johnson, Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren, WRs Parker Washington and Keandra Lambert-Smith, LB Curtis Jacobs and CBs Joey Porter, Jr. and Daequan Hardy.

Roberson, Strange, Washington and Lambert-Smith retain their redshirts.

Seniors: 25 (including players for whom 2022 would be their fourth, fifth or sixth year), including QB Sean Clifford, WR Jahan Dotson, LBs Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, DE Arnold Ebiketie, P/K Jordan Stout, OT Rasheed Walker, S Ji’Ayir Brown, DT P. J. Mustipher, RB Noah Cain, and DE Jesse Luketa.

Seniors-plus: Included with the roster in this year’s football media guide is the following:

Penn State Athletics chose to advance classes as though 2020-21 was a normal year of eligibility. Student-athletes listed as redshirt freshmen in 2021-22 did not officially redshirt in 2020-21 but would have in any other normal year. Extra years of eligibility will be marked on the back end of student-athletes’ careers (a + symbol will be added on the end of Sr. to indicate the extra year of eligibility being used).

Penn State athletics spokesman Kris Petersen confirmed Friday that this policy is still in place, and applies to five players: S Jaquan Brisker, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, RB John Lovett, DT Derrick Tangelo and walk-on WR Benjamin Wilson.

Those are the only five players on the current roster who will definitely not be back next year.

Sixteen plus 33 plus 25 is 74 returning players, plus 25 incoming freshmen equals 99, or 14 over the limit.

It’s not hard to whittle that down, though. Inevitably, some players will transfer out, or decide to get on with their lives. It’s possible the NCAA will change something.

All of the seniors are draft-eligible. Dotson will be a first-round pick. Smith, Brooks, Brown, Ebiketie, Luketa, Stout, Walker and a few others could play in the NFL.

Mustipher is an interesting case. He was having a big senior year until he tore up his knee in the Iowa game Oct. 9. His chance to play in the NFL would be hugely enhanced by proving he’s past the injury and can still perform.

Clifford is an even more interesting case. It only seems like he’s been in college for nine years, but he is 24 years old. With another season as the starter he could move to or near the top of the Penn State record book in most passing categories.

He could play with his brother, Liam, a true freshman WR who has not gotten on the field this year. He could provide a transitional year for the two highly-regarded incoming freshman QBs, Drew Allar and Beau Pribula.

Asked about it in a media session Nov. 10, Clifford said, “When the time comes, I’ll have discussions with my family, my coaches, other players. But right now, it’s really hard to look in the future when you have so much in the present.”

That was before Penn State lost to Michigan, considerably diminishing the present.

Do not expect Senior Day ceremonies, to be held Saturday at Beaver Stadium before Penn State’s final home game with Rutgers, to offer any clues to any of this.

“Some guys may not (participate) with the intention of coming back,’’ Franklin said. “Some guys may walk and haven’t made a decision yet.

“I’d like for you guys to be able to know who’s coming back and who’s not. I don’t think Senior Day necessarily represents that anymore.’’