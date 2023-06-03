We’re currently in what’s known as a “quiet,’’ period of the NCAA football recruiting calendar.

That’s as opposed to a dead period, which begins June 26. On-campus visits are the only recruiting activity permitted in the quiet period, which means, of course, that the quiet period will be anything but at places like Penn State.

James Franklin has welcomed or will welcome, perhaps, a hundred prospects to Happy Valley over this and the next couple weekends. This weekend, they included Hempfield defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale, a 4-star recruit who has offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, et al, and is considered by the recruiting media to be leaning toward Michigan.

The visitors also include elite recruits from all over the country, like Mississippi LB/edge rusher Jamanta Walker, Texas OL Nigel Smith, Texas CB Jameer Grimsley and speed demon WR Jarrae Hawkins, from West Virginia by way of Florida’s IMG Academy.

They also include Ethan Grunkemeyer, a 2024 quarterback from Ohio who has already committed to become Drew Allar’s successor.

Interestingly, and oddly, they do not include Stone Saunders.

Saunders, who lives in the Mount Joy area, led Bishop McDevitt to the Class 4A state championship last fall and was named Gatorade Player of the Year for Pennsylvania, the first sophomore ever to receive that honor.

Saunders is 6-2, 200, and threw for 3,583 yards last year, including five TDs in McDevitt’s defeat of Aliquippa in the state final.

He had a scholarship offer from Michigan the summer before he started high school, and has since picked up 25 others, including from Georgia, currently the best program in the country, on the field and in recruiting.

According to media analysis, Kentucky, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M and Nebraska are considered to be serious contenders.

But not Penn State. Franklin has not offered Saunders.

“They say they want to the best in the state and he’s the first sophomore (to win the Gatorade award) in the state,’’ McDevitt coach Jeff Weachter said Friday. “I don’t know, … we worry about the schools that are interested, not the ones that aren’t.’’

Steve Saunders, Stone’s father and the Baltimore Ravens’ strength coach, expressed the same sentiment when I spoke informally to him about it during the high school season: If you have an offer from Georgia, you don’t worry about offers that haven’t come.

Franklin and his staff have to make their own evaluations, of course. It doesn’t, and shouldn’t, matter what anyone else thinks. Pretty sure Franklin isn’t consulting with the people at Gatorade.

Still, Saunders will graduate from high school in 2025, just as current Penn State QB Drew Allar becomes NFL eligible. According to 24/7 Sports, Penn State has already offered 17 (!) QBs from that class.

Grunkemeyer, in the class of 2024, is a 3-star recruit. He was recently invited to the national Elite 11 camp finals, to be held June 13-16 in Los Angeles, but other than Penn State, his highest-level offers are from Cincinnati and Virginia.

Weachter said Mike Yurcich, Penn State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, came to McDevitt to watch Saunders throw last year. That session apparently didn’t move the needle.

“I talk to (James) Franklin on the phone once in a while,’’ Weachter said. “Every time I bring (Saunders’) name up, he kind of changes the subject. I’m not sure what their issue is.’’

The recruiting process operates at warp speed now more than ever, but Saunders is still only a sophomore in high school.

“We’ll just focus on winning a second state title,’’ Weachter said. “I think he’ll probably start to think about, possibly, where he’s going, but he has two years left. The time when he really starts making that choice is still a way off.’’