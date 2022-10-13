Early in the second quarter of Penn State’s game with Ohio Sept. 22, Nick Singleton took a handoff on an end sweep and simply ran around the defense, taking an uninterrupted L-shaped route to turn the corner and sprint 70 yards for a touchdown.

Impressive, but that was overmatched Ohio, of the “mid-major,’’ Mid-American Conference.

Two weeks later, in the third quarter, Singleton got the ball, got an expert kick-out block from guard Landon Tengwall and, … it was over. Again.

This time it against Auburn, of the major-major SEC.

Singleton’s father, watching from the bleachers, had the reactions you’d expect - pride, excitement, etc..

Not surprise, though.

“You don’t, as a parent, want to sound like, ‘Yeah, I knew he would do that,’ ’’ Tim Singleton said in a phone interview Sept. 27. “But, you kind of know what kind of talent he has. Surprise isn’t the right word, because you believe in your kid.’’

Nick Singleton, a true freshman from Governor Mifflin High, was the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year in 2021. He’s one of several true freshmen without whom Penn State surely wouldn’t be 5-0, ranked 10th in the country and headed toward a showdown Saturday at Michigan with national implications.

Another true-freshman running back, Kaytron Allen, had 111 yards two weeks ago against Central Michigan, and 86 after being held out of the first half of last week’s defeat of Northwestern.

Illinois RB Chase Brown leads the country in rushing with 733 yards in 120 carries. Singleton and Allen combined have 766 in 120 carries, and eight touchdowns to Brown’s four.

They were playing high school football less than a year ago.

So was Drew Allar, the blue-chip quarterback who is James Franklin’s most important recruit. Allar has played in four of Penn State’s five games and shown himself to be, in terms of potential, size (6-5, 240) and arm talent, a prototype pro-style QB and Nittany Nation’s best hope for the future.

Same deal on the other side of the ball. Penn State came into the season with an acknowledged hole, and depth problem, at linebacker. Those issues have been largely addressed by the accelerated emergence of Abdul Carter, another true freshman.

The top-ranked recruit of this group is defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton. He started a bit slower than the others, perhaps because, unlike them, he did not enroll in January. Lately he’s jumped out, with three sacks in a two-week stretch against Auburn and Central Michigan.

Six true freshman have played in all five Penn State games this season, thereby burning their redshirts for this year (although Allar, notably, isn’t one of them). This recruiting class, the class of 2022, was highly-regarded and expected to play a huge role in the program’s near-future.

That Singleton, Allen, Allar and Dennis-Sutton have broken out so fast is not merely the result of freakish athleticism.

These kids have been fast-tracked, by their families, their coaches and, certainly, by themselves.

Penn State senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown saw it as early as the summer.

“You see what these guys are doing in the weight room, and you’re saying, ‘You’re just coming out of 12th grade!’ ’’ Brown said at Big Ten Media Days in July. “It’s amazing how prepared they are for their first year. What are they going to be like in their second year, their third year? …’’

Part of it is relaxed NCAA rules that allow coaches to spend more time with college players in the summer. That’s probably only a small part, though.

“There’s guys that are physically ready but they’re not mentally ready,’’ said Penn State coach James Franklin. “Or they’ll physically ready and mentally ready but they’re not emotionally ready.

“There just seem to be more guys like this (among the current freshmen). It’s very different from past years.’’

Carter is from the Philadelphia area, and attended LaSalle College High School in Philly, a multi-sport power with a sticker price of $25,500 per year. Allen is from Norfolk, Va., but spent his last three years of high school at IMG Academy, the athletic factory in Bradenton, Fla.

Dennis-Sutton is from Delaware, but spent all four years of high school at McDonogh, a private school north of Baltimore that has also produced current Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and linebacker Curtis Jacobs.

McDonogh has a 10-acre farm on campus, and varsity equestrian, squash and water polo teams. Its sticker price, like IMG’s, is around $50,000 per year. Dennis-Sutton, who lists meditation among his hobbies, has been living on his own, at least during the school year, since he was 14.

Singleton and Allar are public-school kids, but not stop-and-smell-the-flowers kids. Allar was a three-sport guy whose dad played football at Central Michigan, and originally saw his son as a lineman or tight end. Then the arm talent started showing up, and Allar began working with QB guru Brad Maendler, who bills himself as a “Purveyor of accuracy, velocity, spin and rapid cognition.’’

Maendler saw all of the above in Allar.

“When I first met him, he didn’t have control over his body yet,’’ he said in a 2019 interview. “But he's also got some kind of special spatial intelligence, anticipatory skills, call it whatever you want, but it's different.”

When Franklin visited Carter at his home in Philadelphia, he saw something that was new even to him: the living room was also a weight room.

“And he’s like power cleaning and dropping the barbell on hardwood floors,’’ Franklin said.

“And I know (Carter’s mom) was happy when he came to Penn State because she was able to get that stuff, I think, back into the basement.’’

Singleton started speed training, according to his dad, when he was seven or eight. By the time he was 12, he was bench-pressing 200 pounds. He now benches 405, and squats and deadlifts over 400, at 6-0, 220. And his strength is, if anything, les impressive than his speed.

Their bodies, of course, are their futures. And their futures are Penn State’s future. It doesn’t happen by accident.