STATE COLLEGE - Marques Hagans, Penn State’s new wide receivers’ coach, is 40, although he looks and sounds a decade younger than that.

Before last month he had never coached anywhere but the University of Virginia.

Not only is that unusual in the nomadic world of football coaching, it could almost be seen as a negative from a careerist perspective, especially since Virginia’s program, while relatively successful, is not exactly Alabama or Georgia.

There’s more to Hagans’ story, which enlivened an interview session with Penn State players and coaches at Beaver Stadium Tuesday.

His wife Lauren is a breast cancer survivor, and for a time her treatment kept their family tethered to Virginia.

“We felt that best care for her, ultimately, was there in Charlottesville,’’ Hagans said.

Also, he’s a Virginia native who played at UVa, and grew up in the Virginia Beach-Tidewater region. He’s buddies with another native of that area, Allen Iverson, whom he called, “like a big brother to me, and my kids look up to him. He’s always around them, checking up on them.’’

The wide receivers’ job at Penn State came open when head coach James Franklin fired Taylor Stubblefield. Happy Valley had a couple of draws for Hagans.

One was to be at a place where, “football is premium, and just the opportunity to play in front of that amazing crowd. The atmosphere is second to none. It’s the best in the country.’’

Another is Anthony Poindexter, Penn State’s safeties’ coach and a UVa legend as a player and longtime assistant coach. Hagans played for him, and Poindexter is the reason Hagans named one of his sons Christopher Dex.

Stubblefield’s ouster was announced Jan. 17, about two weeks after Penn State beat Utah in the Rose Bowl. Hagans’ hiring was announced Jan. 23. Yet Hagans said Tuesday the hiring process, “seemed like it took forever,’’ suggesting Stubblefield’s fate may have been sealed before anyone outside Franklin’s inner circle knew.

Franklin didn’t touch that, saying, “I don’t necessarily think (discussing Stubblefield) is appropriate in this setting.’’

He did say, perhaps revealingly, that “I’m always a believer, all the way back to my first staff, that everybody has to do both (coach and recruit). You need to put (a staff) together where everybody is pulling their weight on both areas.’’

Hagans will inherit Stubblefield’s title of Offensive Recruiting Coordinator, and part of his job will be working the Virginia region in recruiting, a region in which Penn State has been successful bordering on dominant.

“He’s pretty far along professionally,’’ Franklin said, “but I think there’s some areas where we can help him. When you’ve been at the same institution your entire career, just getting in a different environment helps, because it forces you out of your comfort zone.’’

Hagans will be under the gun, to an extent. Wide receiver is a position where Penn State has a lot of athletic bodies, but little proven returning production.

Last season’s top two WRs, Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington, have moved on. Franklin identified a need there this offseason and addressed it with two transfer portal acquisitions, Malik McClain (Florida State) and Dante Cephas (Kent State).

Penn State goes into 2023 with giant expectations. For many of the best college teams in the playoff era - although current national champ Georgia is an exception - the position group that has popped the most is wide receiver.

“If you look at the NFL and you look at college football, the position that I think can be the most impactful right now is wide receiver.’’ Franklin said.

“Those guys are able to change the game and change it quickly. You make one person miss on the perimeter, you have chance to go 80 yards. … That changes defensive coordinators. That puts the fear in people.’’