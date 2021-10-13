Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is not out for the season.

The only time Penn State coach James Franklin offers a specific status report on any injured player is when his season is over. Franklin didn’t say that, about Clifford, during his post-practice media scrum Wednesday. Ergo, Clifford, a fifth-year senior, is not out of the picture.

Although Clifford was not at practice during the portion open to the media Wednesday, Franklin said, “Sean’s going to prepare to be the starter every week,’’ later adding that, “What Sean’s dealing with is not unusual for the quarterback position.’’

Franklin did confirm a major blow to the defense: senior defensive tackle and team co-captain P.J. Mustipher, also injured at Iowa, is done for the season.

There was no information given on the other Penn State players who went down during Saturday’s dramatic 23-20 loss: running backs Devyn Ford and John Lovett and defensive back/linebacker Jonathan Sutherland.

Franklin said Roberson and true-freshman Christian Veilleux are splitting time at QB in practice this week.

Roberson went in at QB after Clifford left the Iowa game late in the second quarter, and struggled.

Penn State led Iowa 17-3 when Clifford played his last snap early in the second quarter.

Roberson faced a hostile environment, and for the most part horrid field position. He fumbled the first snap he took, and the offense committed eight false-start penalties, all while he was in the game.

He completed seven of 21 passes for 34 yards, ran 10 times for 27 yards, and threw two interceptions. He did lead the Nittany Lions on a third-quarter drive that yielded a field goal and gave Penn State a 20-10 lead.

Franklin referred to notes in responding to Penn State players being booed at Iowa while down on the field with apparent injuries. The presumption was that the players were faking injuries to cut Iowa’s momentum and slow the game down.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz didn’t exactly douse that fire this week.

"I've been here 23 years I think that's only the second time we have seen that kind of stuff going on,’’ Ferentz said in a press conference.

"I thought (the fans) smelled a rat, I guess, so they responded the way they responded."

“How does this strategy make sense against a huddle team?’’ Franklin said. "People use this strategy to slow people down. Spread offenses, tempo offenses. They huddle, so that strategy did not make sense in this situation.

“Has anybody seen that? In my eight years as a head coach, has that showed up at Penn State? In my 12 years as a head coach has that showed up? Has not showed up."

Further, the conspiracy theory implies that Franklin wanted some of his best players off the field.

"(Arnold Ebiketie), maybe our best defensive player, and his probably looked the worst," Franklin said. "He went down. Maybe it's because he plays so hard and he was cramping, but am I going to tell AK to go down and not play a play on defense? Does that make any sense? (Safety Jaquan) Brisker, he went down twice against Wisconsin. They didn't boo him."

Franklin was clearly angered.

"Put yourself in the shoes of a parent," he said. "Your son is down on the field for an injury, and the stadium is booing them. … Is that good for college football?"

Penn State, 5-1 and ranked No. 7 in the country in the AP poll, is off until it hosts Illinois Oct. 23 at Beaver Stadium.