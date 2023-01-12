The final coaches’ national college football poll, released Tuesday, was nearly identical to the writers' (Associated Press) poll and even more meaningless, in the playoff era, than it used to be.

The top 10, in the wake of Georgia’s destruction of TCU in the national championship game: 1. Georgia, 2. TCU, 3. Michigan, 4. Ohio State, 5. Alabama, 6. Tennessee, 7. Penn State, 8. Washington, 9. Tulane, 10. Florida State.

The coaches’ individual ballots were released Wednesday by USA Today, which runs the coaches' poll. They're interesting. Even amusing, in some cases.

The coaches are known to take this task with varying degrees of seriousness, and some have historically given the job of voting to a staff member, often a sports-information director.

Then there are those who use the opportunity to make small statements.

Consider Pitt and Penn State, the intra-state rivalry-that-isn’t-really-a-rivalry except for respective coaches Pat Narduzzi and James Franklin subtly tweaking each other occasionally.

Pitt finished 22nd after a 9-4 season that ended on a five-game win streak and a defeat of then-No. 18 UCLA in the Sun Bowl.

Penn State’s James Franklin had UCLA 22nd, grouped with Big Ten also-rans Minnesota (21st) and Iowa (23rd), and Pitt, … not ranked at all.

Narduzzi had Penn State ranked ninth, lower than anyone else. His eccentric (not necessarily a bad thing) ballot had TCU fifth, Alabama third, Michigan sixth and ACC brethren Clemson and Washington seventh and eighth.

There’s some conference love here and there. Dino Babers of Syracuse placed fellow ACC member Florida State sixth, ahead of Ohio State and two spots higher than anyone else.

Unsurprisingly, Tulane, the nation’s top non-Power Five Conference team, got treated better by non-Power Five coaches than otherwise. The Green Wave went 12-2 and beat USC in the Cotton Bowl.

Narduzzi was among nine coaches who had Ohio State second. The Buckeyes lost their last two games, including 45-23 to archrival Michigan. Of course, Ohio State could have, and arguably should have, beaten Georgia in a national semifinal.

Two coaches had Alabama second, and only one of them was named Nick Saban. The other was UTEP’s Dana Dimel.

Penn State was seventh on 46 of 63 ballots. The 11-2 Nittany Lions’ highest rank was fifth, by Kansas’ Lance Leipold. The handful who had Penn State sixth included Big Ten East Division colleagues Greg Schiano of Rutgers and Mike Locksley of Maryland, whose teams were blown out by Penn State late in the regular season, and Joe Moorhead of Akron, who used to be Franklin’s offensive coordinator.