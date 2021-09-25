STATE COLLEGE - The football game here Saturday could be scored the traditional way - Penn State 38, Villanova 17 - or, perhaps more usefully, according to the James Franklin formula.

Win the turnover battle.

No. It was a wash, 1-1.

Close out games on your own terms, by running the ball when everyone in the stadium knows it’s coming.

No. An absolute, emphatic, unqualified no.

Win the explosive-play battle.

Absolute, emphatic, unqualified yes. There’s still a mushroom cloud hanging over Beaver Stadium.

When Penn State wideout Keandre Lambert-Smith turned a Sean Clifford pass on a mid-length route into an 83-yard touchdown, the Nittany Lions had a 24-3, third-quarter lead, and the outcome was decided.

At that point, Penn State’s offense had pass plays of 83, 67, 52, 52, and 25 yards. That’s 279. Every other play the Lions had run to that point totaled 48 yards.

They were averaging 1.1 yards per rush, 1.8 if you strip out sacks, although since the issue here is controlling the line of scrimmage, maybe stripping out sacks is missing the point.

The overall numbers were staggering. Penn State had 509 total yards, 429 of them through the air. And about half the 80 rush yards came in the irrelevant fourth quarter.

Clifford had a second straight monster game, 19 of 26 passing for 401 yards and four TDs.

Yet he admitted something felt amiss.

“I really do feel like we left a lot out there,’’ he said. “We were kind of stagnant in the first half, … I don’t know. I want to watch the tape and see exactly what happened.’’

Penn State came into the game ranked 101st in the country in rushing offense, despite running for 240 week two against Ball State.

Maybe this wasn’t the week to solve that. Last Saturday’s emotional, prime-time defeat of Auburn figured to come with some hangover. Then Penn State scored too easily, on a 52-yard Clifford bomb to the brilliant Jahan Dotson, on the offense’s first snap of the day.

In the defeats of Wisconsin and Auburn, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich danced around the run-game problem deftly, using wide-receiver screens, throws to tight ends, and formational variety to keep defenses honest and stretch them vertically.

Saturday, perhaps because the opponent was Villanova and perhaps because it was so easy so early, Yurcich didn’t seem to bother with that.

Franklin admitted that this week, coming off the Auburn game, there was a little less overall bother than he’d like.

“I don’t know if we had the same edge today we’ve had the previous three weeks,’’ Franklin said. “On Wednesday, in particular, we did not have a good practice. I feel like our guys were enjoying people patting them on the back. We talked about that all week long.’’

“You can’t let a whole day slip away,’’ Clifford said. “I thought we did that Wednesday, and it reflected, a lot, in this game.’’

Franklin will fix that. The run game may require heavier intervention.

On week six of the 2019 season, Penn State won a 17-12 rock fight at Iowa.

After that game, I wrote this:

“The Lions remain what they’ve been for a while now, erratic and flawed, athletic and deep, explosive and sputtering.

Are they good? Probably. Maybe. Certainly the defense is exceptional. The offense never sustains smooth, chain-moving precision, but there are those explosive plays, just often enough.

They’re ranked seventh in the country. The schedule gets real serious now, but it’s easy to envision them beating every team on it, …”

Sound familiar?

Here’s the difference between now and then: In that game, when the Lions got a late lead, they turned it over to then-true-freshman running back Noah Cain, who moved the chains and closed the deal, finishing with 102 yards in 22 carries and the game-winning touchdown.

Cain, apparently banged up and limited Saturday, had one carry for one yard.

In week six of this season, two weeks from now, Penn State goes to Iowa for a potentially season-defining game against a better Iowa team and better Iowa defense than two years ago.

Can you imagine this Penn State team winning that rock fight?

But there are those explosive plays, just often enough, ...