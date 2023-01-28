The transfer portal is closed (until May 1). Penn State’s roster is, effectively ad very close to literally, what it’s going to be when West Virginia comes to Happy Valley Sept. 2.

A position-group breakdown:

Quarterback

Starter: Sophomore Drew Allar. Backup/rotation: R-freshman Beau Pribula, freshman Jaxson Smolik. Total on scholarship: Three.

The odds that Allar becomes a foundational star are favorable. The difference between Penn State in 2023 being very good and great likely depends on how quickly it happens.

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich on Pribula: “Beau is an unbelievable quarterback and person. His inner drive, that competitiveness, is as good as I’ve ever been around. It’s impressive,”

Having only three scholarship QBs is not ideal, of course.

Position-group grade: B.

Running back

Starter: Sophomores Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen (1A and 1B). Backup/rotation: Freshman London Montgomery and Cam Wallace. Total on scholarship: Four.

Singleton and Allen have been spectacular. As you know. As with QB, the overall numbers are down, mitigated somewhat by now-veteran walk-on Tank Smith.

Position-group grade: A-minus.

Offensive line

Starters: R-Senior Hunter Nourzad (center); R-Senior Sal Wormley, R-Sophomore Landon Tengwall (guards); Senior Olu Fashanu, Sophomore Drew Shelton (tackles).

Backup/rotation: R-Senior Caedan Wallace, Freshmen J’Ven Williams and Alex Birchmeier.

Total on scholarship: 15.

This group’s turnaround in 2022 changed everything, and most everyone’s back. Wallace started most of the season at tackle, but Shelton, an elite recruit, seemed ahead in current production and certainly in upside.

The biggest question is can Nourzad, or someone else, replace what Juice Scruggs brought on and off the field?

Position-group grade: B-plus.

Tight end

Starter: Senior Theo Johnson. Backup/rotation: Senior Tyler Warren.

Total on scholarship: seven.

Penn State has recruited well here, and used three TEs a lot the past couple seasons, but could be caught next season without a superstar or a lot of game-ready depth. Potential opportunity here for a young guy, maybe Exeter HS freshman Joey Schlaffer.

Position-group grade: B.

Wide receiver

Starters: Senior KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Senior Dante Cephas, Senior Malik McClain. Backups/rotation: Senior Malik Meiga, R-Sophomore Harrison Wallace, Sophomore Omari Evans, R-Sophomore Liam Clifford.

Total on scholarship: 12.

Huge changes in the last couple months. Lambert-Smith responded well to a bigger role after Parker Washington’s injury, and Cephas (Kent State) and McClain (Florida State) are big transfer-portal hits. An emergence by 2022 blue-chip recruit Kaden Saunders would help.

Position-group grade: B.

Defensive line

Starters: Junior Chop Robinson and Sophomore Dani Dennis-Sutton (ends); Hakeem Beamon, D. Ellies (tackles). Backups/rotation: R-Senior Adisa Isaac, Senior Coziah Izzard, Senior Amin Vanover, Sophomore Zane Durant, etc.

Total on scholarship: 18.

Maybe as good an end duo as there will be in the country, and Isaac is a veteran with upside and something to prove. The tackle situation is much less promising on paper; departing DT PJ Mustipher was to the D-line as Juice Scruggs was to the OL.

Position-group grade: B-minus (A for the ends, D for the tackles).

Linebackers

Starters: Sophomore Abdul Carter, Senior Curtis Jacobs, R-Sophomore Kobe King and/or Senior Tyler Eldson.

Backups/rotation: R-Sophomore Dom DeLuca, Freshman Tony Rojas.

Total on scholarship: eight.

If Carter makes the leap to three-down greatness, not a huge leap, it’s Linebacker U all over again. Not a ton of depth, though.

Rojas might be the best pure football player in the 2023 recruiting class, and he enrolled early.

Position-group grade: B-plus.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Junior Kalen King, R-Senior Johnny Dixon, Senior Daequan Hardy and/or Senior Storm Duck.

Backups/rotation: Junior Jalen Reed, Sophomore Cam Miller.

Total on scholarship: eight.

A bunch of little guys, but they can all play. King is elite. Duck is a significant portal acquisition (Virginia).

Position-group grade: A-minus

Safety

Starters: Junior Zakee Wheatley, R-Senior Keaton Ellis.

Backups/rotation: Sophomore Kevin Winston, R-Senior Tyrece Mills.

Total on scholarship: eight.

For most of Franklin’s tenure, he’s had one guy on the back end of the defense who was foundational as a player and leader (Marcus Allen, Jaquan Brisker, Ji’Ayir Brown). Don’t see that guy here, unless it’s Wheatley, who’s shown playmaking skills.

Position-group grade: C-minus.

Special teams

Starters: R-Sophomore Sander Sahaydak (kicker), Senior Riley Thompson (punter).

Backup/rotation: R-Freshman Alex Bacchetta (punter).

Total on scholarship: three.

Experience level here is virtually zero. Bacchetta was ranked among the best high school kickers and punters in the country. Thompson is a transfer from Florida Atlantic. Walk-ons could factor in here, especially at long snapper.

Position-group grade: not enough data.

Total (by my math) on scholarship: 86.