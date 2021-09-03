When: Noon (EST) Saturday.

Where: Camp Randall Stadium (80,321).

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Gus Johnson play-by-play, Joel Klatt color, Jenny Taft sideline).

2020 records: Penn State 4-5, Wisconsin 4-3.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 10-9, and won the last meeting, 22-10 Nov. 10, 2018 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Paul Chryst, seventh season at Wisconsin (56-19), 10th season overall (75-38).

Fun fact: Chryst has never beaten Penn State. He’s faced them just twice, most memorably in the 2016 Big Ten championship game, a 38-31 Penn State comeback win.

Wisconsin’s best player: Junior TE Jake Ferguson on offense, and junior LB Jack Sanborn on defense.

Injury update: Penn State backup LB Charlie Karshir, a Cumberland Valley grad, is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wisconsin’s leading rusher last year, RB Jalen Berger, has a leg injury, and Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi has been announced as the starter.

The Badgers’ O-line has been banged up; Logan Brown, an expected starter at tackle, is questionable with a head injury. Senior WR Danny Davis, managing a concussion, is expected to play.

Las Vegas says: Wisconsin is a 5.5-point favorite. The line opened, in June, at -3.5, went to -4.5, and stayed there until recently.

Outlook/notes: This Wisconsin team is different from the program’s stereotype. There is no running back in the Ron Dayne, Melvin Gordon, Jonathan Taylor mold. The Badgers’ vaunted offensive line has undergone some position shifts and nagging injury issues this offseason.

R-freshman Graham Mertz is probably the top QB recruit in the program’s history, and went 20-for-21 for 248 yards and five TDs in his first college game. He tested positive for COVID-19 the next day and missed three weeks, during which Wisconsin had two games cancelled. Mertz was pretty good, but never game-one good, after that.

His top target was Ferguson, a tight end who caught 30 balls for 305 yards in six games. The Badgers use multi-TE sets a lot, which include Warwick grad Hayden Rucci, but Ferguson’s the serious target, and poses a coverage problem for Penn State.

When the Lions have the ball, they’ll face a 3-4 with a lot of man coverage. The man-to-man matchups between Penn State WRs Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington and Wisconsin CBs Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams beat watching.

Wisconsin finished second in the recruiting race for Washington.

“I'll be following 5 (Dotson’s number),” Hicks told the Wisconsin State Journal, “so we’ll see how good he really is.”

(The Badgers seem to have plenty of that verbal confidence.)

Expect Penn State to run the ball against the 3-4. In fact, if the Lions are going to be outstanding offensively, on that Saturday and in this season, sophomore RB Noah Cain will emerge as a star, it says here.

Another guy to watch Saturday: R-freshman TE Brenton Strange. Penn State has a full TE room, too.

Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Penn State 24.