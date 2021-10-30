James Franklin told the media Wednesday he’d like to sit down some time, over beers, and tell us the whole story of everything that’s going on right now.

He once told us he isn’t a beer man, so “over beers,” is probably a metaphor. On the other hand, in his press conference Tuesday, Franklin twice called Ohio State Illinois, and referred to Ohio Stadium as “The Big House,’’ (which is, famously, Michigan’s ballpark).

Twice this season he’s called me, “Neil.’’ Maybe he’s just going through some stuff right now.

Penn State played at Ohio State Saturday, a game that is annually season-defining and, this year, season-ending, in terms of high postseason aspirations, if Franklin’s team doesn’t find a way to win.

Yet the run-up to the game, last week, was more about James Geoffrey Franklin than anyone or anything else.

The connection between Franklin and the open coaching jobs at USC and LSU won’t go away until both those schools hire somebody. Another log on that fire came Monday when it was reported, and Franklin acknowledged Tuesday, that he has changed agents, from Trace Armstrong to Jimmy Sexton, one of the sport’s biggest power-brokers, who counts among his clients Nick Saban and Kirby Smart.

Franklin said that change actually happened in the summer, which makes it interesting that someone was motivated to share it with the media now, in this moment.

The moment finds the Nittany Lions on a two-game losing streak, including a putrid nine-overtime collapse to Illinois at home last week.

The Hottest Coach in America is 9-7 since the beginning of the 2020 season. How closely is this being watched week-by-week, and how kindly is it being interpreted, by Franklin’s current and future employers and players?

How real, within the industry, is the perception that Franklin is more salesman than coach?

Bear in mind that he won, in the SEC, at Vanderbilt. Note how Vandy has fared since he left.

He took over at Penn State when the Sandusky mess loomed, and not just intangibly. The distance the program has traveled since then is vast and undeniable.

But in some ways, Franklin is on a treadmill. When Saban was hired at Alabama and Smart at Georgia and Urban Meyer at Ohio State, you know that certain realities were discussed or went without saying: Whatever it takes in terms of salaries and facilities and staff and support, to win national championships, that’s what you’ll get.

At Penn State, that never quite goes without saying. When Franklin was hired, he didn’t know who the athletic director was going to be. He didn’t know who the University president was going to be.

Now the current president is about to retire, and the AD is nearing the end of her contract, and the football program’s financial responsibility, outside football, is massive and not shrinking.

Alabama has 15 intercollegiate teams. Georgia has 17. Penn State has 29.

So Franklin has to keep asking and asking and asking. Now, evidently, he’s asking who he’ll be asking. Maybe the Jimmy Sexton thing is about a new voice in that conversation.

Somewhat uniquely among the sharks swimming these waters, Penn State’s self-image includes a proud, and perhaps foolish, austerity.

When the University board of trustees was considering a $48 million upgrade to the football facilities in February, one trustee said, “My former boss used to say, ‘Football is here to serve the university, not the other way around. Football is a part of life, not life itself.’ "

The trustee was Jay Paterno. I assume I don’t have to name his former boss. He voted no.

Another trustee spoke in favor of not just the $48 million, but more football spending, referencing the former boss’ Grand Experiment.

"There's no other place where we can get a higher return on our investment than an investment in our football program," said Brandon Short, a former All-American linebacker who played for Joe.

The vote for the $48 million was 27-6 in favor. Work on the Lasch Football Building is underway.

All of the above is just a fraction of what goes into the life choice Franklin may make in the next few months. We’ll probably never even know what all his options are. Or aren’t.

“I just always want to be able to, … when I say something, it’s done, and it’s set in stone,’’ Franklin said. “But when you’re talking about the future, that can be challenging.’’

I really believe there’s a part of Franklin that would honestly love to, “At some point, when it’s appropriate, just talk through college football, talk through the circumstances and situations that come up.’’

But he can’t. And an appropriate point isn’t on the horizon.