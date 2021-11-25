James Franklin’s statement in a Penn State release about his new contract Tuesday led the nation in “Things that make you go hmmmm per sentence,’’ a statistic I just made up.

“Nine weeks ago, the administration approached me about making a long-term investment in our football program,’’ Franklin said.

“This prompted numerous conversations outlining the resources needed to be competitive at a level that matches the expectations and history of Penn State.

“We've been able to create a roadmap of the resources needed to address academic support, community outreach, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), facility improvements, student-athlete housing, technology upgrades, recruiting, training table and more.’’

Let’s start with “nine weeks ago.’’ That was Sept. 21, two days after Penn State beat Auburn at Beaver Stadium to improve to 3-0, two weeks after it opened the season with a win at Wisconsin, and one day after it had ascended to the national top 10 in the AP and coaches’ polls.

It was also nine days after USC fired Clay Helton.

That’s when Franklin and Penn State started talking, Penn State approaching him, even though according to Franklin, he had hired monster agent Jimmy Sexton “in the summer.’’

Helton went 46 and 24 (.657) at USC. Dan Mullen, just fired at Florida, went 34-15 (.693) after being hired before the 2018 season. Over the same period, Franklin went 31-17 (.645). Fired, fired, 10-year contract.

Franklin’s team has never shown evidence of quitting on him, which Mullen’s emphatically did. USC under Helton seemed hopeless. You’d have to be a pretty militant pessimist or hater to apply that word, hopeless, to Penn State.

Michigan State just gave Mel Tucker a 10-year deal for more money than Franklin got. Tucker is 11-7 over two seasons, with just one previous season as a head coach (at Colorado), and hit the transfer portal lotto with a running back from Wake Forest who’s become a Heisman candidate.

Does that mean LSU wanted Tucker more than it wanted Franklin, or anyone else? Why? That strikes me as a bigger why than anything about Franklin and his deal.

"The reason it was nine weeks,’’ Franklin said Wednesday, while speaking to the media about the deal for the first time, “was because it really wasn't about me.’’

OK, but why are the things that aren’t about him - “academic support, community outreach, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), facility improvements, student-athlete housing, technology upgrades, recruiting, training table and more, …” - so inextricably linked to the things that are?

In other words, who can’t the program be upgraded without a pay raise for the coach?

Anyone can go online and see, in detail, what Franklin’s compensation and benefits are. Why can’t we go online and see, in detail, the proposed upgrades? Are they written down anywhere? Are they fleshed out in detail?

Take just one of the things Franklin mentioned: student-athlete housing. Does the deal mean Penn State is committed to new construction or renovation of existing housing for athletes? What’s the problem with the current housing? How many units? Where will they be built? How much will it cost? When will the work start?

If the answers to those questions are vague or open-ended, why were they critical, as they apparently were, to Franklin signing the deal? If they’re not vague or open-ended, why can’t we know about it?

One tact Franklin has taken of late is to challenge the media to look into this ourselves.

“I think you guys have the ability to tell this story and educate people as much as anyone,’’ he said Tuesday. “I think it’d be pretty easy to do.’’

You’re on, James. Have Penn State’s football spending and facilities and staffing and support been substandard compared to the competition? By how much? How much does it matter?

That’s going to be my project for the offseason.