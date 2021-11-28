Five takeaways from Penn State’s 2021 season, and/or suggestions for what could, or should, happen next:

Where things stand: Penn State is 7-5, a .500 team if you throw out Villanova and Ball State. It has lost five of its last seven. It is 8-10 in the Big Ten over the last two seasons.

It’s hard to imagine the roster being better, at least on paper, in 2022. And by Oct. 8 (week six) of next season, Penn State will have played Purdue, Auburn, Ohio State and Michigan, all but the Buckeyes on the road.

Make the plan public: James Franklin’s new contract comes connected to a plan to upgrade the program by, according to Franklin, creating, “a roadmap of the resources needed to address academic support, community outreach, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), facility improvements, student-athlete housing, technology upgrades, recruiting, training table and more.’’

Sounds great, but the public deserves to know more. Penn State arguably bid against itself in giving Franklin a 10-year, $75 million deal. It was, to put it mildly, a leap of faith.

The program upgrades are obviously more important than his compensation, and the details of that are publicly available. The details of the plan should be, too.

Fix the O-line: The offensive line is the most important position-group, and essentially the engine, of a football team. Penn State hasn’t had a really good one -

the kind Wisconsin, for example, expects to have annually - in the Franklin Era.

This year, it had an atrocious one. Why?

Is it recruiting? It surely was at the beginning of Franklin’s tenure, when there simply weren’t enough bodies in the room (one reason the O-line is so critical is you have to have five of them on the field for every snap).

Not now, though. Of the five OLs who played most snaps this year, the two tackles (Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace) were 4-star recruits ranked among the top 100 players in their high school class. Juice Scruggs and Anthony Whigan were 4-stars, and Mike Miranda was a 3-star who was seen as a sleeper almost from the moment he stepped on campus in 2017.

Penn State’s top 2021 recruit, Landon Tengwall, has started to get on the field of late. The 2022 class includes four OLs, one of them (Drew Shelton) a 4-star. Already committed is the class of 2023’s top-ranked interior OL, Alex Birchmeier.

Is it coaching? Maybe, but current OL coach Phil Trautwein is the third in five years.

Is it physical training? Nobody talks about that, but in the absence of answers, maybe that’s something for Franklin to look at this offseason.

Keep the 2022 recruiting class happy: The 25 verbal commitments Franklin hopes will sign letters-of-intent Dec. 15 comprise a class ranked fifth in the country and first in the Big Ten.

I am not aware of any indication that any of them are less than fully on board. Several expressed excitement over Franklin’s new contract via social media. The way the season ending can’t be wearing well, though. Of the 25, 14 are 4-stars, which means they could easily go elsewhere.

Assess the staff: Franklin has never had trouble pulling the trigger on hiring and firing coaches, one of the most important parts of his job.

It’s not clear he’ll have to do that this offseason, but it has to be on the table.

I’m not on the fire-Mike Yurcich bandwagon, but this season has clearly cost the first-year offensive coordinator his genius/quarterback whisperer reputation, at least in Nittany Nation.

It should be remembered that Drew Allar, the incoming 5-star QB recruit, is closely tied to Yurcich.

Some sober self-assessment might help Franklin. Is he too emotional? What has the past couple of years, including the pandemic and its impact on his family, taken out of him?

Is he too involved in play-calling? Too little? Can the game-day operation be streamlined? Diversified?

Penn State’s offseason can be, and should be, better than its season.