Drew Allar, Penn State’s freshman quarterback, got himself a new Tesla last week.

So did Allar’s teammates Olu Fashanu, Kalen King and Abdul Carter.

Athletes tooling around campus in cars they may not have been able to afford used to be a cliche, symbolic of the excesses of recruiting in big-time college sports.

In 2022, “It’s an investment opportunity,’’ said Cambria Bailey, marketing director of Inch & Co., a York County construction firm that provided the cars as part of name, image and likeness deals with the four Nittany Lions.

As Bailey described it in an e-mail Friday, “When asked by one of the players fathers, ‘So, why are you investing in my son?’ Johnny Inch, Jr., one of the owners of Inch & Co. replied, “We believe in him, and our hope is that one day he will invest back in us.”

When California passed the first law, in 2019, guaranteeing college athletes the right to market their images, it opened a floodgate. The potent mixture of capitalism and hyper-competitiveness that made big-time college sports a big, fat, very American obsession was now above ground and very open for business.

The idealized notion of NIL, at the beginning, was an opportunity for college kids to create their own brand.

“Our approach (at the beginning) was to teach the student-athletes how to be entrepreneurs,’’ Penn State coach James Franklin said in an interview with Nate Bauer of Blue-White Illustrated.

“I’m not saying it was wrong, but it’s very different than the model that people are working with now and what we’re competing against.’’

NIL quickly, and in the absence of regulation inevitably, became a recruiting tool, with NIL “collectives’’ popping up around the country to building financial war chests with which to attract elite recruits.

Penn State fell behind.

Texas A&M put together the number-one ranked football recruiting class of 2022 (the current freshman class), ratifying the fear that Texas oil money, poured into NIL, was going to change the sport’s power structure.

Alabama coach Nick Saban claimed that A&M, “bought every player,’’ in the class.

A few days later, at a luncheon with potential donors, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day mentioned that it would take $13 million in NIL money, “the keep the current roster intact.’’

A few days after that, in June, Penn State coach James Franklin called an unusual (given the time of year) media availabilty, in which he really, really wanted to talk about just one thing.

“There is no long haul - it needs to be now,” he said, of committing to NIL.

“It needs to be yesterday. We need to do everything we possibly can to put Penn State in the best position this season. Then, also, protect our own roster for the future.’’

Asked if Penn State has a dollar figure like the one Day mentioned, Franklin said, “Yeah, and it’s more than the numbers you’ve heard.’’

Things have changed a lot since.

“We were really behind,’’ Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft said Friday.

“Now, from an internal standpoint, I feel really good (about the) infrastructure of where we are. I don’t lose as much sleep about that anymore.’’

NIL collectives are businesses, sort of, that operate separate from, but for and in association with, athletic departments.

Penn State has three major ones: Lions Legacy Club, Success With Honor and We Are, …

Success With Honor is listed, on the massive NIL database at on3.com, as a limited liability corporation. The other two are listed as non-profits.

Lions Legacy Club is fronted by former Penn State players Chris Ganter, Ki-Jana Carter and Michael Mauti. It is football-only, and is working with a Lititz company, Mediatwist, to provide training and support for players in the areas of branding, marketing and content creation, and financial literacy.

Mediatwist was an early adopter to marketing and brand building in the social media space, and has worked extensively in the entertainment industry.

“I know it's really tempting (for players with NIL money) to go get yourself a Rolex, or something for your family,’’ said Chris Kurtz, the co-founder of Mediatwist, headquartered at Rock Lititz.

“You don't need it right now. Let's go open a bank account, a business bank account with all the service management and then you're gonna get a CPA. The things that these kids and these parents aren't even ready for.’’

We Are NIL was started by State College attorney Michael Krentzman. It is also football-focused, and intends to provide Penn State football players with permanent disability insurance.

Success With Honor, chaired by former Penn State Board of Trustees chair Ira Lubert, seems closely connected with the University. Kraft mentioned SWH often during his press conference at Rose Bowl media day Friday.

Penn State issued a press release, in the form of a letter from Kraft to “Nittany Nation,’’ Thursday to announce that health-care executive at PSU alumnus Anthony Misitano has pledged to match donations to SWH through Jan. 1 up to $1 million.

The collectives take donations and memberships and can make deals between endorsers and endorsees. Deals happen outside the collectives, though. Penn State athletics has a point person, Dann Kabala, whose title is Director of Player Relations, NIL, who helps athletes and sponsors work together and is a key figure, even in coordinating among the collectives.

Penn State has made deals for all its athletes with Topps, Fanatics and Nike to provide trading cards, jerseys and other apparel.

Players will have agents, like pro athletes, going forward. Allar is a client of CAA, the firm that represents Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Lady Gaga. Penn State QB Sean Clifford has an agency, Unlimited, that reps some of his teammates.

The next logical step, in the endless recruiting arms race, is one Kraft claimed Penn State will not take.

“It is absolutely a part of the recruiting process,’’ he said. “(But) they’re throwing out a half-million dollars, or $700,000, if you come to X school.

“We’re not going to do that. That’s just not how it works.’’

For now, at least.