It’s hard to imagine Penn State last season without Arnold Ebiketie.

Ebiketie, who came to Happy Valley from Temple via the transfer portal, proved to be an explosive, big-playmaking pass rusher. He made first team all-Big Ten and showed up in the first round of the mock NFL draft announced by ESPN’s Mel Kiper last week.

It’s almost as hard to imagine the Nittany Lions without Derrick Tangelo, who filled a glaring need at defensive tackle last year and, like Ebiketie, came through the portal, from Duke.

James Franklin has made it clear he’s no fan of the portal. He was elected this month to the Board of Trustees of the American Football Coaches’ Association, where he hopes to play a role in adding structure to college football’s version of free agency.

It’s hard to dispute that he made it work for Penn State in 2021. It’s also hard to assess what that means going forward.

“Because we hit on such a high percentage last year in the portal,’’ Franklin said in November, “I don’t want our staff to let their guard down and feel like it’s going to be that easy.’’

This offseason, it hasn’t been easy at all.

Penn State has signed one player from the portal, and he’s a good one, Mitchell Tinsley, a wide receiver who had a big 2021 - 87 receptions, 1,402 yards, and 14 touchdowns - at admittedly pass-happy Western Kentucky.

Eight players on the Lions’ 2021 roster have entered the portal: WRs Norval Black and Daniel George, RB Noah Cain (headed to LSU), OL Des Holmes, DL Joseph Appiah Darkwa, QB Ta’Quan Roberson and DBs Enzo Jennings and Tyler Rudolph.

The only notable loss there is Cain, whose decline after a big true-freshman season in 2019 is a mystery, based on what we know. It’s reasonable to think Cain would benefit from a reboot, and Penn State has enough depth at running back, especially given the addition of elite incoming freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

What’s more significant, perhaps, is the portal opportunities already lost.

Olu Oluwatimi was a second-team all-American and finalist for the Rimington Award, which goes to the nation’s best center, for Virginia in 2021.

If I have to tell you Penn State has a desperate need for offensive lineman, you’ve probably wandered into the wrong place. Particularly at center, where last year’s starter, Mike Miranda, will not return, a choice utterly unmourned by Nittany Nation.

The presumptive 2022 starter at center is probably Juice Scruggs, who was probably the program’s best OL last season, mostly at guard.

Oluwatimi is from DeMatha High in Maryland, which Penn State has recruited successfully in the past. He announced he was transferring in early December.

He’s going to Michigan. Penn State was not seriously involved, according to the recruiting media.

Linebacker is the position-group at which Penn State needs the most, especially given that starters Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith left early for the NFL draft.

Jacoby Windmon is an MLB who had 118 tackles and 6.5 sacks at UNLV last year, and entered the portal last month.

Penn State offered Windmon, but he’s going to Michigan State, where he visited before Franklin offered.

In 2018, Isheem Young was a 4-star safety at Imhotep in Philadelphia who committed to Penn State. Then he got in legal trouble - something about the robbery of a Wawa by a family member - and the offer came off the table.

Young seemingly found himself at Iowa State, where he had 100 tackles, three interceptions and five forced fumbles over two seasons, and was Big 12 co-freshman of the year in 2020.

Penn State has plenty of athletes in its secondary, but appears to have an opening at safety. Young entered the portal last month, and is enrolled at Ole Miss.

Yes, it’s a small sample size. Any number of things we can’t know could be in play in all three cases. No big-picture conclusions here.

But it’s interesting to note that Michigan, Michigan State and Ole Miss are all, to varying degrees, hot programs right now.

And what remains on the portal looks too much like a picked-over buffet.