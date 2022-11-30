Penn State is almost certainly going to a New Year’s Six bowl game, based on the College Football Playoff committee’s penultimate rankings announced Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions (10-2, 9-2 Big Ten) are now the No. 8 team in the country, trailing, in order, Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC, Ohio State, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Next week’s final rankings are the ones that matter, and will reflect the results of Saturday’s conference championship games. But it’s hard to image a scenario, even given multiple upsets Saturday, that would bounce the Nittany Lions out of the NY6.

The committee determines not only the four teams that qualify for the playoff but, with its rankings in the framework of conference bowl affiliations, the matchups for the “major,’’ bowls, known as the New Year’s Six.

Of the Six, the Peach and Fiesta Bowls will host playoff semifinals this year.

Of the other four, the Rose Bowl gets its choice of Big Ten and Pac 12 teams not in the playoff. The Sugar Bowl is tied to the SEC and Big 12. The Orange Bowl matches the ACC champion (if not in the playoff) vs. a team from the SEC/BigTen/Notre Dame. The Cotton Bowl matches an at-large team against the highest-ranked team from the so-called Group of Five, or everyone not in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pacific 12 and SEC.

Penn State would go to the Rose Bowl if both No. 2 Michigan and No. 5 Ohio State make the playoff. Ohio State could jump to the top four if USC loses to Utah in the Pac 12 final, or TCU falls to Kansas State in the Big 12 final.

Another possibility, raised by ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit Tuesday, is that the Rose could choose Penn State over Ohio State, because the Buckeyes went to Pasadena last year, given the following clause in the Rose Bowl’s selection criteria:

If there are multiple teams from the (Big 10/Pac 12), “ranked within several spots of each other, the Tournament of Roses will select the team from that cluster that will result in the best possible matchup for the Rose Bowl game.’’

Assuming Ohio State goes to the Rose, the most likely and straightforward scenario would place No. 6 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl vs. the Big 12, No. 7 Tennessee in the Orange vs. the ACC, and No. 8 Penn State in the Cotton, vs. the Group of Five entry, which will be the winner of the American Athletic Conference championship game, No. 18 Tulane or No. 22 Central Florida.

The three teams ranked immediately below Penn State, No. 9 Clemson, No. 10 Kansas State and No. 11 Utah, are all playing for conference titles Saturday. Clemson plays No. 23 North Carolina in the ACC, and thus probably can’t help itself enough.

If either K-State (vs. TCU in the Big 12) or Utah (vs. USC in the Pac-12) win in a huge blowout, and especially if No. 14 LSU somehow beats No. 1 Georgia decisively for the SEC championship, it could cause a chaotic reassessment of the entire top 10-12.

It’s very unlikely that even that would drop Penn State from the NY6 to, say, the Citrus Bowl (it could as easily help the Lions), but if you’re a Nittany Nation pessimist trying to see the glass as half-empty, that’s about all there is.